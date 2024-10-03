Intense Final Round of MXGP in Cozar

The final round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship unfolded in Cozar, Spain, presenting the elite of MXGP with a brand-new circuit that challenged even the most seasoned riders. The Motor Ranch Cozar’s combination of loam, blue-groove clay, and rocky sections added an unpredictable layer of complexity to an already intense season finale.
For the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory teams, the final round tested the grit, determination, and adaptability of their riders. Some rose to the occasion, while others faced setbacks. Among the highlights, Thibault Benistant embraced the challenge of Cozar and, after a difficult year marred by injury, managed to close out his 2024 MX2 campaign with a podium finish.
Reflecting on the final round, Yamaha Motor Europe’s Off-Road Racing Manager Alexandre Kowalski shared:
“Thibault Benistant ended the season on a high with a podium finish. His year has been up and down—he started strong, smooth, and consistent, building momentum. Unfortunately, his crash at the French GP disrupted that. We’re pleased to see him make a full recovery and return at the end of the season. It’s never easy to come back when everyone else is at full health and race speed. After a difficult round in China, he showed his class again—smooth and flowing, like the Thibault we know he can be.
Karlis Reisulis also put in a good ride. He’s still very young and new to the class, and the progress he’s made this year exceeded all expectations. He’s taken big steps, and we’re excited to see what he can achieve with a full off-season of preparation. He’s shown he has the speed of the top guys, and now it’s clear he needs to work on his physical condition. He has a lot of promise.”
Maxime Renaux
“The final MXGP round didn’t go as planned, but given all we’ve faced this year, it wasn’t the worst. Maxime Renaux, after a tough injury and a lot of time off the bike, knew it wouldn’t be an easy road back. Max missed more than two-thirds of the season, which has a huge impact at this level. He missed a lot of training and racing, and the new track exposed that lack of time on the bike. He was disappointed, but we’ll build on this experience to avoid days like this in 2025.
Andrea Bonacorsi ended the season inside the top ten, which is a positive result. He made a big step this year, starting in MX2 and moving to MXGP after four rounds. That’s a massive step. Bona showed great potential all year, and he did it again this weekend in Cozar with a seventh-place finish in Race One. In Race Two, he started strong but suffered from a stomach issue mid-race, which affected his pace, but this was just a temporary glitch. Nothing to be concerned about; he can be proud of what he has achieved this year.”