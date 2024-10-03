Intense Final Round of MXGP in Cozar

For the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory teams, the final round tested the grit, determination, and adaptability of their riders. Some rose to the occasion, while others faced setbacks. Among the highlights, Thibault Benistant embraced the challenge of Cozar and, after a difficult year marred by injury, managed to close out his 2024 MX2 campaign with a podium finish.

Reflecting on the final round, Yamaha Motor Europe’s Off-Road Racing Manager Alexandre Kowalski shared:

“Thibault Benistant ended the season on a high with a podium finish. His year has been up and down—he started strong, smooth, and consistent, building momentum. Unfortunately, his crash at the French GP disrupted that. We’re pleased to see him make a full recovery and return at the end of the season. It’s never easy to come back when everyone else is at full health and race speed. After a difficult round in China, he showed his class again—smooth and flowing, like the Thibault we know he can be.

Karlis Reisulis also put in a good ride. He’s still very young and new to the class, and the progress he’s made this year exceeded all expectations. He’s taken big steps, and we’re excited to see what he can achieve with a full off-season of preparation. He’s shown he has the speed of the top guys, and now it’s clear he needs to work on his physical condition. He has a lot of promise.”