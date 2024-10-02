Iconic Motegi circuit: Ducati Arrives in Japan for 2024 MotoGP Season

Following the Emilia-Romagna and Indonesia GPs, the Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Japan to compete in the third and final round of the penultimate triple-header of the 2024 MotoGP season. The event will once again be hosted at the iconic Motegi circuit, which has welcomed the World Championship on 23 previous occasions.

Ducati has secured victory in seven editions of the Japanese GP and has claimed a total of 13 podium finishes at Motegi. The most recent success came last year, with Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing) taking first place and Francesco Bagnaia finishing second in a dramatic race that was later suspended due to rain.

The reigning World Champion, fresh off a third-place finish last week in Mandalika, now trails his fellow Ducati rider Martín by 21 points and will look to close the gap in the standings this weekend. Enea Bastianini, currently third in the World Championship, aims to bounce back in Japan after a crash last Sunday dashed his hopes of securing his 50th World Championship podium. The Rimini rider, who has not raced in Japan since 2022, will be eager to be one of the key contenders this weekend.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (345 points)

“Japan is one of my favourite destinations, so I am really happy to be racing here this weekend. Compared to Indonesia, the weather and track conditions will be very different, and there’s also a chance of rain, so it will be important to be prepared for any situation. We will work hard to improve our competitiveness in the early stages of the race, which is where we struggled a bit last Sunday. I’m ready and excited to get back on track.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (291 points)

“I’m happy to get back on track right away and leave last Sunday behind me for good. It’s been two years since I last raced in Japan, but I’ve always liked the Motegi track, and recently, we’ve been fast on almost every circuit. The gap in the championship is getting bigger, but it’s still not mathematically impossible. It will be important to stay focused in these final races, give our best, and always push hard.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will hit the track on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10:45AM local time (GMT +9:00) for the first free practice session of the Japanese GP.

Circuit Information

Country: Japan

Name: Mobility Resort Motegi

Best Lap: Miller (Ducati), 1:45.198 (164,2 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Martín (Ducati), 1:43.198 (167.4 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Bastianini (Ducati), 317,6 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 4,8 km

Sprint Race Distance: 12 laps (57,6 km)

Race Distance: 24 laps (115,22 km)

Corners: 14 (6 left, 8 right)

2023 Results

Podium: 1° Martín (Ducati); 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° M. Márquez (Honda)

Pole Position: Martín (Ducati), 1:43.198 (167.4 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Zarco (Ducati), 1:55.903 (149.1 km/h)

Riders’ Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 206 (101 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 35 (25 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 8

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 28 (21 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 182 (62 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 13 (7 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Win: 1

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (345 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3° (291 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (537 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (636 points)