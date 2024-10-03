Dare DeMartile Breaks Through for His First NGPC Win at Ridgecrest

DeMartile Breaks Through for His First NGPC Win The NGPC was in the California desert for the seventh round. Thousands of racers and spectators descended on the town of Ridgecrest for the event. The temperatures during the race approached 100 degrees and the nine-mile loop was challenging with a mix of city streets, sand, silt, and hard pack. Beta factory rider Dare DeMartile got a great jump at the start and was able to pass the early leader on the second lap. That was important as that got him out of the dust where he could settle in and go to work pushing his lead. That is exactly what Dare was able to do, he finished more than a minute ahead of second place. This was a big win for DeMartile as it marks his first win on the NGPC series.