Interactive Friday: Next Motorcycle? Bike Thefts & Pet Peeves!

August 30, 2024
Welcome to Interactive Friday week #304 What’s Your Next 2025 Motorcycle? Bike Thefts & Pet Peeves! This week we asked our 425 million readers, @totalmotorcycle followers and visitors some great questions, polls and surveys like: Biggest pet peeve on the highway? Have you had your motorcycle stolen? Your next bike brand is…? International tariffs on bike prices? Do you remember Can-Am Motorcycles? Least favorite road type? Ever won anything motorcycle related? And the biggest question TMW has for you is did you participate and get your opinion, answers and questions in this week?

Our Total Motorcycle community Forum saw the most users ever online this week with over 19,291 beating our previous record of 16,612 on August 23rd! That’s A LOT of engagement with tens of thousands of riders viewing, hundreds and hundreds of replies as well as likes! Plus and additional 2,199 followers in the past 30 days at @totalmotorcycle! We are the fastest growing motorcycle channel on X by a long shot. Now that’s engagement extravaganza!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X.

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

2025 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro

 

Our current topic from this morning! Get over to it and post your replies! What is your biggest pet peeve on the highway? 😬

This should be a great question as we all have to ride the highways and let me tell you, sometimes it just isn’t fun…

 

 

Happy Skynet Day! 🤖🤬

Did you know in Terminator (the Movie) today was the day?

 

 

Have you had your motorcycle stolen? If so, how and was it recovered? 🏍️🔫 = 😭

No one likes it when a stranger touches their stuff, but steal your bike? Now that’s low.

 

 

What motorcycle brand(s) are you looking at for your next bike? 🏍️😙

So many great brands of bikes out there, do you have your eye on a few motorcycle manufacturers that you like the models from?

 

 

How do you think the new 25% on steel & aluminum, 50% on semiconductors and 100% tariffs on Chinese eBikes will impact the motorcycle industry? 🤔 🏍️💬

Donald J. Trump plans to put an “American First” policy into place if he wins the 2024 US Federal Elections come November. These policies comes with hefty tariffs that are expected to be passed onto consumers… What do you think this will do to affordability?

 

 

Do you remember Can-Am Motorcycles? 🤔🏍️ Because they are back! 🗣️

Can-Am motorcycles released their first bikes this week in 16 years! Are you excited?

 

 

What is your least favorite road type to motorcycle on? 🛣️🏍️

Roads, roads, and roads. What do they all have in common? A surface type! Sadly, road surfaces are not as good as they used to be and sometimes you ride on one that’s bad… what’s your worst type?

 

 

Poll! How many tires does your bike have? o🏍️o

A fun, jibe of a question! Although I guess trike and sidecar owners have 1 more than two tires…

 

 

Have you ever won anything motorcycle related? Raffle, Content, 50/50, Give-a-way…Big, small or nothing yet? 🥳🎁🥰

Let us know!!!

