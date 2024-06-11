Jett Lawrence Rebounds to Capture Pro Motocross Championship Win

|
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)
- Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (2-1 // 47)
- Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-2 // 47)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (3-3 // 40)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (4-6 // 34)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., KTM (6-5 // 33)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (5-8 // 31)
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (10-4 // 30)
- Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Husqvarna (7-7 // 30)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Honda (8-9 // 27)
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Husqvarna (9-10 // 25)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 3 of 11)
- Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda – 129
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., KTM – 123
- Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda – 113
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 109
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM – 100
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki – 97
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 95
- Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Honda – 89
- Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Husqvarna – 87
- Freddie Noren, Lidkoping, Sweden, Kawasaki – 68