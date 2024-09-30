Kay de Wolf secures 2024 MX2 championship and total Red Plate dominance

De Wolf secured the title with a controlled but edge of the seat performance at the 20th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Spain, amidst an electric atmosphere at the challenging clay hard pack Cózar Motor Ranch, located around three hours south of Madrid. The Dutchman delivered two solid performances with 7-2 finishes – giving him fourth overall – to secure the championship with a 20 point lead over his Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team mate Lucas Coenen.

With the title victory – which came on his 20th birthday – de Wolf achieved a significant milestone in his career, and continued to solidify his status as one of the sport’s brightest stars; having raced to seven overall wins as well as being the season-long Red Plate holder.

Completing the incredible result for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, Lucas Coenen had done everything he could to narrow the gap throughout the final rounds of the season, taking five wins in the last six races of the year – bringing his total victory tally of 2024 to nine wins and 13 podiums. At the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha, Coenen also took perfect 1-1-1 wins across qualifying and both motos, however the deficit to De Wolf put the title just out of reach.

Mattia Guadagnini finished the 2024 MXGP season in 12th place overall, delivering consistent performances despite a challenging season. His season highlights include a 9th place finish at the MXGP of China, 8th in the Netherlands, 7th at West Nusa Tenggara, and 10th at Galicia. Unfortunately, Guadagnini’s season ended on a tough note at the MXGP of Castilla la Mancha, where a crash in the first moto required a visit to the medical centre, forcing him to sit out the final race of the season.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing wishes to take the opportunity to celebrate the unwavering support from our partners, sponsors, mechanics, and all the fans who have supported us throughout the season. This championship win is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of everyone involved.



#101 – Mattia Guadagnini: “It’s not the way I wanted to end the season, but sometimes that’s racing. I had a tough time in the last round, crashing out of the first moto and unfortunately not being able to start the second moto. Overall, it’s been a season of ups and downs, and I have learnt alot, but I’m grateful for the team’s huge support throughout the season. Now, I’ll take the winter to heal and come back stronger and more prepared for next year!”



#74 – Kay de Wolf: “It’s amazing! And on my birthday! I just have so many emotions about this result. This team has believed in me from the very beginning – back in 2018 when they signed me for the 85cc. They have continued to support me every single day. From the 125cc, to the EMX 250, and now in MX2, it’s been absolutely unreal. I couldn’t have done it without all the hard work from this team – they have done an amazing job! I did what I had to do today to make sure the result was secure. I got a good start in the second moto, grabbed the holeshot, and then just rode smoothly to reach the final flag. Thank you so much to all my friends, family, and the entire team around me – I’m super grateful. Thank you so much! I’ve got this gold plate finally in my hands – we are definitely going to celebrate this one for sure!”



#96 – Lucas Coenen: “It’s tough to come so close and miss out on the title by just 20 points, but I’m incredibly proud of the way I raced this season. Winning the final round and having such a strong run of victories throughout the year shows what we’re capable of. I have to thank my team for all their hard work and support—they believed in me every step of the way. We’ll take all the positives from this season and come back even stronger next year!”



Results – 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Twenty:

MXGP – Overall:

1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 43pts; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 42pts; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 40pts; 25. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 0pts

MXGP – Moto One:

1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 34:12.045; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 34:14.811; 3. Jeremy Seewer (Kawasaki) 34:34.760; 6. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 34:28.332; DNF. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna)

MXGP – Moto Two:

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 34:19.434; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 34:24.935; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 34:31.511;4. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 34:40.327; DNS. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna)

MXGP – Standings:

12. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 307pts 1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 996pts;2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 986pts; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 944pts;

MX2 – Overall:

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 40pts; 3. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 38pts; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 36pts; 5. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 32pts; DNS. Liam Everts (KTM) 0pts; DNS. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 0pts

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:32.130;2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:54.861; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 34:58.746; 7. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:03.538; DNS. Liam Everts (KTM); DNS. Sacha Coenen (KTM)

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:14.738; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:36.736;3. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 34:37.920; 4. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:44.666;9. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:06.035; DNS. Liam Everts (KTM); DNS. Sacha Coenen (KTM)

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 959pts; 2. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 939pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 852pts; 4. Liam Everts (KTM) 749pts; 6. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 674pts;8. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 456pts; 19. Marc-Antoine Rossi (GASGAS) 122pts