Yari Montella completes the Ducati monopoly winning in WorldSSP

Álvaro Bautista (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) was unstoppable on Sunday in Aragón for the tenth round of the WorldSBK season. The Spanish Ducati rider triumphed in a heated Superpole Race battle and then repeated the performance in Race 2, dominating from start to finish. The podium was identical on both occasions, with Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in second place and Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) third. In the morning race, all three riders also used the same tyre combination: SC1 front and SC0 development rear in D0640 specification. In the afternoon, the two Ducati riders confirmed the same choices, whereas Razgatlioğlu opted to combine the standard SC2 with the rear SC0 development tyre. Victory for Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) in WorldSSP Race 2, winning with a gap of almost two seconds using standard SC1 front and SC0 rear tyres. The new SC0 is the absolute protagonist in Aragón, a valid option for all the races



“We cannot help but to be satisfied with the way our tyres performed in the difficult conditions in Aragón, particularly the new D0640 rear development solution. The feeling the track gave the riders both yesterday and today was affected by the vast temperature change of the asphalt, more than 20°C difference between the morning and the afternoon. Proof of this is that today, without the wind, the conditions improved significantly. As always happens, the preparations made by the teams were of crucial importance. Those who worked well with the tyre pressures, particularly at the front, found both performance and consistency, so much that both yesterday in Race 1 and today in Race 2, most of the riders did their best laps after the mid-race point. We expected that tyre performance might have changed as the laps increased and this result is outstanding feedback. At the end of the weekend, we can conclude that the new D0640 rear is a winning specification as much for the long races as for an alternative to the softer options in the short race, when the 25°C asphalt temperatures ruled out the SCX as an option. This confirmed its effectiveness for us in the coldest part of its window of use. Now it will be interesting to be able to try it again on different tracks where it is hotter to see how far it can go at the opposite extreme.” WorldSBK · The soft SC0 development tyre in D0640 specification was the most popular choice of Sunday for the rear, not only for the long race, but also for the Superpole Race, since it was held at 25°C asphalt temperature, conditions which were too cold to get the best out of the supersoft SCX brought to this round as an option for the short race. The only exception of the day was Axel Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) who opted for the standard SC0 at the rear this morning. · For the front, choices were also almost unanimous in favour of the standard SC1. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) was the only rider this morning who went with the SC1 development tyre in D0715 specification, whereas in the afternoon, Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) and Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who finished second, opted for the standard SC2. · On the seventh lap of the Superpole Race, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) set the new race lap record with a time of 1’47,935, more than one second faster than the previous record set by Jonathan Rea in 2023. Álvaro Bautista (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), on the other hand, did his fast lap in Race 2 at 1:48,169 on his sixteenth time around the track. ⁠ WorldSSP · Race 2 went to Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati), who started from the third spot on the grid with an SC1 tyre at the front and an SC0 at the rear, both standard versions. Using the same tyre combination were second place finisher Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), third place finisher Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura – Ducati), and almost all the other riders. The only one who stood out from the crowd was Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team – Ducati) who mounted the SC2 at the front. · The track temperature variation between morning and afternoon was significant once again today, with 15°C read during Warm Up and 36°C at the start of Race 2. · Just like in WorldSBK, in WorldSSP the best lap of the race was also done just a few laps from the end. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros WorldSSP Yamaha Team) did a time of 1’52,862 on his fourteenth lap. ⁠FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup · The Aragón round was the last of six for the young riders in this championship. Marc Vich (DS Racing School) was crowned season champion with a total of four wins and as many podiums. All the riders in this championship raced with Pirelli standard SC1 tyres at both the front and rear.