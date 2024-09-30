Yari Montella completes the Ducati monopoly winning in WorldSSP

|Bautista and Pirelli development solution unrivalled on Sunday in Aragón
|Double win for the defending World Champion in the day’s races on SC0 development tyre in D0640 specification at the rear. Montella completes the Ducati monopoly winning in WorldSSP.
|Álvaro Bautista (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) was unstoppable on Sunday in Aragón for the tenth round of the WorldSBK season. The Spanish Ducati rider triumphed in a heated Superpole Race battle and then repeated the performance in Race 2, dominating from start to finish. The podium was identical on both occasions, with Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in second place and Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) third. In the morning race, all three riders also used the same tyre combination: SC1 front and SC0 development rear in D0640 specification. In the afternoon, the two Ducati riders confirmed the same choices, whereas Razgatlioğlu opted to combine the standard SC2 with the rear SC0 development tyre.
Victory for Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) in WorldSSP Race 2, winning with a gap of almost two seconds using standard SC1 front and SC0 rear tyres.
The new SC0 is the absolute protagonist in Aragón, a valid option for all the races
WorldSBK
· The soft SC0 development tyre in D0640 specification was the most popular choice of Sunday for the rear, not only for the long race, but also for the Superpole Race, since it was held at 25°C asphalt temperature, conditions which were too cold to get the best out of the supersoft SCX brought to this round as an option for the short race. The only exception of the day was Axel Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) who opted for the standard SC0 at the rear this morning.
· For the front, choices were also almost unanimous in favour of the standard SC1. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) was the only rider this morning who went with the SC1 development tyre in D0715 specification, whereas in the afternoon, Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) and Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who finished second, opted for the standard SC2.
· On the seventh lap of the Superpole Race, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) set the new race lap record with a time of 1’47,935, more than one second faster than the previous record set by Jonathan Rea in 2023. Álvaro Bautista (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), on the other hand, did his fast lap in Race 2 at 1:48,169 on his sixteenth time around the track.
WorldSSP
· Race 2 went to Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati), who started from the third spot on the grid with an SC1 tyre at the front and an SC0 at the rear, both standard versions. Using the same tyre combination were second place finisher Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), third place finisher Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura – Ducati), and almost all the other riders. The only one who stood out from the crowd was Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team – Ducati) who mounted the SC2 at the front.
· The track temperature variation between morning and afternoon was significant once again today, with 15°C read during Warm Up and 36°C at the start of Race 2.
· Just like in WorldSBK, in WorldSSP the best lap of the race was also done just a few laps from the end. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros WorldSSP Yamaha Team) did a time of 1’52,862 on his fourteenth lap.
FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup
· The Aragón round was the last of six for the young riders in this championship. Marc Vich (DS Racing School) was crowned season champion with a total of four wins and as many podiums. All the riders in this championship raced with Pirelli standard SC1 tyres at both the front and rear.