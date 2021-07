Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: Circle K Spring Creek National

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has reached its halfway point, as the sixth round of the summer brought the world’s fastest riders to Minnesota’s challenging Spring Creek MX Park. The Circle K Spring Creek National, presented by Frescados Tortillas, was brimming with action across both the 450 Class and 250 Class, as a highly competitive afternoon of racing ultimately saw a pair of new winners emerge triumphant.

Entering the day all eyes in the 450 Class centered on Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who carried a three-race win streak into Spring Creek as the championship leader. However, as Ferrandis battled through his most difficult race to date this season it was Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia who seized the moment and put the spotlight on the sport’s newest manufacturer, surging to his first win since the 2018 season and the maiden victory for the GASGAS brand.

Parity has reigned supreme in the 250 Class from the outset of the new season, with a historic string of different winners to open the championship. That trend continued at Spring Creek as hometown favorite Jeremy Martin rose to the occasion at his family’s track. Despite a litany of injuries that have severely hampered his championship aspirations, the Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing rider showed his mettle with a dominant 1-1 outing that made him the sixth different winner in six races.