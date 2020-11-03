National Gobbler Getter Enduro 8 | Enduro Cross 3 & 4 | NGPC 7 Race Results

The second to last round of the National Enduro was in Stanton, Alabama for the Gobbler Getter Enduro. The weather was sunny and the temperature was in the mid 60s. The terrain was sandy with some tree roots and clay. Rachel Gutish had an up and down round but she rode hard all day and won by roughly a minute, earning her the top spot on the podium. Cody Barnes kept his championship hopes alive by coming in 1st place for Round 8. He was a few seconds behind the leaders after the first three tests but then Cody went on to win the next three tests to give him a victory on the day. The final round is Nov 15th and Cody has a really good shot at winning the NEPG Pro 2 title. Best of luck!
Results
Pro 2 Class
Cody Barnes – 1st
Women’s Elite Class
Rachel Gutish – 1st
Photos: Shan Moore
Cody Barnes
250RR Race Edition
“My day started off good, I was only a few seconds off of first place. The track was very sandy and I was feeling pretty good on the bike. After test three I was sitting around 15 seconds out of 1st place. I raced hard and was able to win the next two tests and headed into the final tests four seconds down. My Beta 250RR was running awesome all day and I was able to use that to help me take the win during the final test which gave me the win on the day in the Pro 2 class. I’m really happy with my riding today and I am looking forward to ending the season on a high note at the next round!”
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“I struggled off and on at the Gobbler Getter, especially in the tighter sections. However, my 200 RR handled like a champ, and even though I didn’t feel my best, I was still able to take the Women’s Elite win by roughly a minute! I’m happy to bring home another win for Beta, and I believe I will be able to finally duplicate the feat at the final round GNCC round next weekend.”
Enduro Cross – Round 3 & 4
San Bernardino, CA
The middle rounds of the 2020 Enduro Cross season took place again at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, CA. A tough layout again gave riders a stout test. Morgan Tanke keeps up her consistency at the event by finishing 3rd in both rounds. Max Gerston hit a little stride resulting in 5th place in each of the rounds. Ben Herrera took 6th place in the 3rd round but then dislocated his shoulder in the 4th round which put an end to his 2020 Enduro Cross season. Ron Commo hurt his knee in practice and was unable to compete in the 4th round as well.
Results
Women’s Class
Morgan Tanke – 3rd & 3rd
Super Pro
Max Gerston – 5th & 5th
Ben Herrera – 6th & DNF
Ron Commo – 11th & DNF
Photos: Diahann Tanke
Morgan Tanke
300 Xtrainer
Max Gerston
300 RR Race Edition
Ben Herrera
300 RR Race Edition
Ron Commo
300 RR Race Edition
NGPC – Round 7
San Bernardino, CA
The NGPC was held at Glen Helen Raceway on Saturday. Racing in the event was Beta Factory rider Chance Fullerton. This was his first NGPC event back after an injury had him sidelined. He competed hard today. He took the hole shot and raced with the leaders the entire race. He ended up short of the podium by coming in 5th place on the day. With a couple more events on the calendar and Chance will look to improved his performance the next two races to finish strong.
