National Gobbler Getter Enduro 8 | Enduro Cross 3 & 4 | NGPC 7 Race Results

National Enduro – Round 8

Gobbler Getter Enduro

Stanton, AL

The second to last round of the National Enduro was in Stanton, Alabama for the Gobbler Getter Enduro. The weather was sunny and the temperature was in the mid 60s. The terrain was sandy with some tree roots and clay. Rachel Gutish had an up and down round but she rode hard all day and won by roughly a minute, earning her the top spot on the podium. Cody Barnes kept his championship hopes alive by coming in 1st place for Round 8. He was a few seconds behind the leaders after the first three tests but then Cody went on to win the next three tests to give him a victory on the day. The final round is Nov 15th and Cody has a really good shot at winning the NEPG Pro 2 title. Best of luck!

Results

Pro 2 Class

Cody Barnes – 1st

Women’s Elite Class

Rachel Gutish – 1st

Photos: Shan Moore