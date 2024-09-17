Marvin Fritz joins Remy Gardner as Yamaha WorldSBK Team return to action at Cremona Circuit

GYTR GRT Yamaha Welcome Marvin Fritz for second Home Round in Cremona

Marvin Fritz will join Remy Gardner as the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team return to action at the Cremona Circuit, Italy, for the ninth round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Fritz joins the team as a replacement for regular rider Dominique Aegerter, who is still focusing on a full recovery. Fritz, who will race with the #17 this weekend, is no stranger to the Yamaha Family and the Yamaha R1, having raced in the FIM Endurance World Championship with the Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART). He has recently narrowly missed out on claiming again the World Title at the Bol d’Or and he is also no stranger to WorldSBK, having completed four rounds in total previously.

On the other side of the garage, Gardner is keen to enjoy a strong round in a new venue for the WorldSBK. Indeed, the Italian Circuit will make his first appearance in the World Championship, with the Australian rider having completed a great test session in May, setting the fastest lap overall that day. Following that, the #87 and his crew are confident to face a good weekend in Cremona.

After the Friday practice sessions and the Superpole qualifier, Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 11:00.

Marvin Fritz

“First of all, I would like to wish Dominique a speedy recovery! I cannot wait to be in Cremona, to ride for the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team and the Yamaha R1 in the WorldSBK is like a dream for me, I’ll take care of Domi’s bike. I’ll have to adapt to a lot of things as since my last wild card in Portimao (2022) things have changed, but I’ll try to enjoy the weekend and do my best, having no pressure. I’m looking forward to meet all the team, I’m confident it’ll be a nice experience.”

Remy Gardner

“Firstly, I would like to welcome Marvin in our team, wishing again a speedy and full recovery to Domi. I think Cremona could be an interesting round. It’s a new venue and almost everyone will race for the first time here, so anything could happen. In May we enjoyed a very positive test session there, so I’m looking forward to hit the track as I’m confident we could enjoy a strong weekend in Italy.”