BMW Motorrad USA and Backcountry Discovery Routes present Chattahoochee BDR-X

Fourth route collaboration between BMW Motorrad USA and BDR.

Virtual Documentary Film Premiere on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Sept. 16, 2024…BMW Motorrad USA and non-profit organization Backcountry Discovery Routes® (BDR®) are proud to present the Chattahoochee BDR-X, the fourth route collaboration between the two adventure riding community partners.

BMW Motorrad USA and BDR present Chattahoochee BDR-X.

Photo by Brian David

The Chattahoochee BDR-X will take riders on a 350-mile loop through the north Georgia mountains. The route combines a collection of graded forest roads, primitive two-track, and scenic backcountry pavement under the dense canopy of the Chattahoochee National Forest for an unforgettable experience. Unique to the south, the Chattahoochee BDR-X can be ridden most of the year and is best between March and December, weather permitting.

“We’ve designed this BDR-X to be “the Greatest Hits” of the Chattahoochee National Forest region with a blend of scenic backcountry paved and gravel roads, and incredible forest riding that crisscrosses the Appalachian Trail multiple times. Riders will encounter notable North Georgia highlights such as the Toccoa River swinging footbridge, Camp Frank D. Merrill US Army Ranger training facility, stunning mountain lakes, state parks, numerous creek crossings and more — all set beneath a lush forest canopy.” said Kirk Lakeman, Route Architect and BDR Board Member

How to watch

The full route and accompanying film will be unveiled during a live YouTube broadcast on Thursday, September 19th. The event will feature a 30-minute documentary film screening, the release of GPS tracks, waterproof route map, and route resources, along with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the route’s development and the inaugural expedition.

Event: Chattahoochee BDR-X Live Route & Film Premier

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Time: 7:00 pm Eastern / 4:00 pm Pacific time.

Links: RideBDR.com/Hoochee

The broadcast will be hosted from BDR headquarters in Seattle and feature live appearances by members of the expedition film team from the BMW U.S. Rider Academy in Greer, SC, conveniently located near the route.

“Riding the BDR-X Chattahoochee felt like a highlight tour of the beauty of unseen Northern Georgia mixed with incredible backroads and fun, local stops along the way.” said Louise C. Powers, Adventure riding instructor and expedition film team rider.

“Backcountry Discovery Routes, and Kirk in particular, put together a great route for a long weekend and it was perfect on the R 1300 GS. Even riding for three days in the rain and mud couldn’t dampen the fun we shared and the surprises we found along the way.”

Backcountry Discovery Routes®

Backcountry Discovery Routes® (BDR®) is a 501c(3) non-profit organization that creates off-highway routes for adventure and dual-sport motorcycle travel. The organization’s work includes promoting rider education and safety campaigns, driving economic support to rural communities, and encouraging responsible motorcycle travel in the backcountry. Through the careful investment of funds and working with land managers and other public benefit organizations, BDR seeks to keep remote public roads open for motorcycling for generations to come.

BDR delivers turn-key trip planning resources to the community including GPS tracks, digital maps, travel information, route condition updates, YouTube videos, Q&As, and other information – all available 24/7 on www.RideBDR.com. The organization relies on the generosity of donors and a team of volunteers and ambassadors who contribute thousands of hours each year to help carry out this mission.

Since 2010, BDR has created routes in Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, the Mid-Atlantic region, Southern California, the North-East region, Wyoming, Oregon, and Northern California. In 2022 BDR introduced a new concept of shorter, BDR-style routes that loop, called BDR-X. Current BDR-X routes include Red Desert, Wyoming; PA Wilds, Pennsylvania; Steens Mountain & Alvord Desert, Oregon; Black Hills, South Dakota, and now in Chattahoochee, Georgia.

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and assembles the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles as well as the BMW XM. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers,144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.