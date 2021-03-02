Maxxis Internazionali d’Italia Series Motocross and MX Race Results

A FEW HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE WEEKEND

✔️ 2nd place finish for Valerio Lata in the 125cc

✔️ 3rd overall for Andrea Rossi in the 125cc

✔️ 4th place for Jeremy Van Horebeek in the MX1 and Supercampione

The long winter break ended with the start of the Internazionali d’ItaliaSeries, which opened the international motocross season in Italy this year. The first of the three consecutive races was held in the Sardinian track of Riola Sardo, particularly awaited both to verify the new 2021 teams and the riders’ level of preparation.

Maxxis Tyres were in the paddock with the Race Service offering its riders the best combination of tyres for sandy terrain, such as the one that hosted the race. The tyres of choice were the Maxxcross MX-ST on the front and Maxxcross MX-SM on the rear. These tyres immediately came to the fore both in the 125 and MX1 class, as well as in the Supercampione reserved for the first 20 qualified in the 450 and 250 heats.

In the 125 class, two Maxxis riders conquered the podium: the young and promising Valerio Lata (a new signing of the MRT team, who had already made a name for himself last year riding a KTM with Maxxis tyres) secured 2nd place twice. He closed the day with the same overall position ahead of the talented Andrea Rossi, who gave his new KTM Mxone team 3rd place overall.

The same Maxxcross tyres accompanied the Belgian, Jeremy Van Horebeek,to 4th place, both in the MX1 and in the Supercampione. Thanks to a consistent series of overtaking, the Flemish rider positively concluded his debut with the factory Beta.

Still a little short of preparation, Alessandro Lupino, at the start with the KTM Marchetti, had to settle for 11th position first and a promising 9th place.

“We started quite well” – Roberto Antonellini explained, “especially in MX1, I did not expect such a striking result considering that the factory Beta is only at the beginning of its development and that in both heats Van Horebeek finished very close to his opponents. The Maxxcross MX-ST and MX-SM tyres thus confirmed their great potential, which was also highlighted in the 125cc. This first race left us really satisfied”.

The second stage of the Internazionali d’Italia is taking place on the 7th of March again in Sardinia, but on the Alghero circuit.