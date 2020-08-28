MotoAmerica Ducati debut of former WorldSBK and WorldSSP rider

Sunnyvale, Calif., August 27, 2020 – Round five of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sees Kyle Wyman (KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team) and the rest of American’s fastest Superbike racers heading to The Ridge Motorsports Park for the first time, nestled in the trees of Mason County, Washington.



The undulating 2.47-mile venue will see four days of action as teams receive extra preparation in the form of a Thursday test day, one that will prove crucial for Wyman as he looks to close in on third in the series standings behind Suzuki rider, Bobby Fong.



The Ridge will also see the MotoAmerica debut of former WorldSBK and WorldSSP rider, Lorenzo Zanetti. The Italian will replace the recovering PJ Jacobsen in the HSBK Racing outfit and comes to the series highly-rated, having spent a number of years developing the Ducati Panigale V4 R as the official Ducati Corse test rider. Zanetti will compete in the Superbike category, HSBK Racing preferring to concentrate on the premier category as opposed to the Stock 1000 entry normally fielded by Jacobsen.



Kyle Wyman (#33 KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team)—Fourth (Superbike)

“It’s a new track for us, there’s a new chicane that’s been put in on the front straight so we need to put in some good laps during the test day to find the setting I’m comfortable with,” Wyman said. “We’ve got a new radiator to test out tomorrow, plus we’ve got slightly different routing for the exhaust that gives us a bit more ground clearance. That’ll give us a bit more freedom in terms of adjustment for the Panigale’s geometry.”



Circuit Information

Circuit: The Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash.

2019 Fastest Lap: N/A

Lap Record: N/A

Track Length: 2.47

Corners: 18

Races: 2 x 17 laps (Superbike)



Rider Information

Kyle Wyman

Bike: 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

Number: 33

Age: 30

Residence: Tucson, Ariz.

First Pro Race: 2009



Lorenzo Zanetti

Bike: 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

Number: 87

Age: 33

Residence: Brescia, Italy

First Pro Race: 2002