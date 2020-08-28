Le Mans 24 Hours could be the most nail-biting EWC finale

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 27.

1st Qualifying: SERT – GSX-R1000 (1:44.190) – 6th

Current championship leaders Suzuki Endurance Racing Team completed today’s opening Qualifying sessions for the weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours in France with a strong performance under difficult weather conditions aboard the GSX-R1000.

The 15-time Endurance World Champions set the provisional sixth fastest time at the 4.185km Circuit Bugatti in alternating wet and dry conditions affecting each session for the three riders, Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and new 2020 team member Xavier Simeon.

Fifth following this morning’s opening free practice with a time of 1:37.627, SERT rider Black improved by finishing second overall in his relatively-dry session for ‘yellow armband riders’, with a best lap of 1:37.403, helping the Le Mans-based team set an average of 1:44.190; 1.9-seconds away from provisional pole-setters YART Yamaha.

Following a late night free-practice session this evening, SERT will be on track at 9am tomorrow for a further practice session and the final second qualifying sessions to determine the grid for the 43rd 24 Heures Motos, that will take place for the first time without spectators due to the ongoing crisis.

Heading into this penultimate round, SERT currently leads the series on 79 points with BMW Motorrad on 64. Wójcik Racing holds third with 48 and YART is fourth on 43. As the series has seen many date and venue changes and cancellations due to COVID-19, a maximum of 65 points are now available for the win, including bonus points for pole position and for being in the lead after 8 and 12 hours.

At the 12 Heures d’Estoril finale in Portugal on September 27th, 67.5 points will be available in total; points for the win, pole and for leading eight hours into the race, potentially making this one of the most nail-biting EWC finale’s in history.

Le Mans Friday Schedule (local time):

09:00-09:45 – Free Practice.

13:00-13:20 – 2nd Qualifying (blue armbands).

13:30-13:50 – 2nd Qualifying (yellow armbands).

14:00-14:20 – 2nd Qualifying (red armbands).

14:30-14:50 – 2nd Qualifying (green armbands).