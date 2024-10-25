It’s More than Just a Race! The YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale Shines Bright

Since its launch in 2016, the YZ bLU cRU Cup has become the top gateway for young motocross talents aiming to progress into top-tier teams within the European Motocross Championship. This program provides a clear path for aspiring riders to climb through Yamaha’s racing structure and ultimately compete at the highest levels. Over the years, Yamaha has nurtured multiple champions, with over half of the current Monster Energy Yamaha Factory riders emerging from this development pipeline.

Maxime Renaux, the 2021 MX2 World Champion, is a great example of how Yamaha’s pyramid strategy works. Renaux first made his mark by winning the Junior Motocross World Championship on a YZ125 in 2015, paving the way for future talents like Ivano van Erp, who claimed the same title in 2022. Thibault Benistant and Janis Reisulis also rose through Yamaha’s ranks, securing EMX125 titles on GYTR-kitted YZ125s in 2018 and 2023, respectively. Similarly, Rick Elzinga, after landing podiums on his YZ125, advanced to the YZ250F, where he clinched the EMX250 Championship in 2022. All of these riders remain with Yamaha, with Renaux, Benistant and Elzinga now on factory rides, while van Erp and Reisulis made up two-thirds of Yamaha’s Official EMX250 team in 2024.

For these riders, Yamaha’s step-up program has been key to helping them reach Grand Prix-level success. While some of them were already part of the Yamaha Family before the introduction of the YZ bLU cRU Cup or were scouted early on, they’ve all used Yamaha’s racing strategy to advance their careers and reach the top.

That’s what makes the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup special—it gives hundreds of young Yamaha riders the chance to showcase their talent not only to Yamaha’s Racing Committee but also to the world.

The SuperFinale brings together the top YZ bLU cRU Cup riders from around the globe in the YZ65, YZ85, and YZ125 classes, giving them a taste of what it’s like to compete at the highest level. After months of intense training and national races, earning a spot in the SuperFinale is the ultimate reward for their hard work and dedication. It’s not just about racing, nor is it about winning; it’s about embracing the experience, making new friends, learning from it all, and enjoying the journey. It’s the realization of a dream, competing at one of the biggest and most prestigious events in motocross, on the same track as their heroes and in front of thousands of fans. It’s an experience they’ll never forget.