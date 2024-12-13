Today being both Friday the 13th and with 12 Days to to Christmas it’s a weird Merrily Day indeed! Welcome to a Motorcycle Christmas at Total Motorcycle and starting it off is our Interactive Friday: It’s a White Wall Christmas! (puny right?).

Jack Frost made sure it happened just like that this week with our #1 topic being White Wall Tires! Do they look cool on motorcycles? So we had to put up 3 of our submitted entries out of several dozen to post on our front page. Love white walls or not, they do look great, on certain bikes and certain colors. And if you want to hate on white walls, well, we even had a sportbike with white walls posted! Yes, white walls on a sport bike. A real head scratcher, isn’t it?

We had a lot of great topics this week and I want to thank everyone for taking the time to submit their photos and opinions as well as getting involved as we freeze in the winter cold. Speaking of freezing in the winter, it hit -46.4°F where I am this week on Wednesday. Darn, I miss the heat of Texas badly y’all!

Also if you have visited TMW this week you would have noticed we upgraded our servers and had a lot of rough patches along the way. I’m really sorry about that poor user experience there, we are hammering out all the issues in the background and we are down to the last 1%. I do wish to thank my host, Idleserv.net who has been a solid 100% reliable provider and offers amazing support for the last 20 years! I don’t know where I’d be without them.

Also, lots of new 2025 motorcycles added this week too to our review guides!

Yes, a White wall Christmas. Man, sometimes I’m too much even for myself. Thanks for putting up with my humor for the past 25 years.

Let’s have a Christmas Top 5 countdown of the most popular topics there Santa Claus…

#1 Topic This Week

Interactive Friday: It’s a White Wall Christmas! Rider Poll… White Wall Tires! ⚪️🏍️⚪️ Do they look cool on motorcycles?😎 YES or NO? Bonus: Have you ever owned a bike with white walls on it🤣

With 46 photos submitted, it was our #1, although very close to #2. Glad to see everyone’s awesome bikes and opinions on this one! Quite the controversy and more opinions both ways than I thought with putting White Walls on a motorcycle!!

Thank you to HenceNoGameShow @HenceNoGameShow, Jemel Daughtcalm @JDaughtcalm, john havens @mrdiesel2000 for the images used in today’s featured image.

#2 Topic This Week

What is your favorite engine size? 🏍️ Is it 250cc? 500cc? 750cc 800cc? 900cc? 1000cc? or even the big 1800cc or 2300cc?

Everyone has a favorite engine type, but what about size? My personal favorite is a 750cc, as it does everything AND I get to shift lots without it being too annoying.

As I said in the post; I guess I could have said “how big do you like it” but that’s a different site than @TotalMotorcycle!! LOL.

#3 Topic This Week

Are you more of a: A. Morning Rider, B. Afternoon Rider, C. Evening Rider, D. Night Rider?

Well, what do you prefer? Did you add your 2 cents?

#4 Topic This Week

Survey!! Motorcycles over the decades.

What decade(s) motorcycle designs are you most attracted to?

Bonus: What decades have you owned?

A. 1910’s

B. 1920’s

C. 1930’s

D. 1940’s

E. 1950’s

F. 1960’s

G. 1970’s

H. 1980’s

I. 1990’s

J. 2000’s

K. 2010’s

L. 2020’s

M. Other? (<1900 or <2020?)

Thank you for supporting Total Motorcycle, no matter what the decade we never go out of style! Since the 1990’s to 2020’s we have riders supported!

I picked 1980’s myself, do you have a favorite?

#5 Topic This Week

Photo Day! 🏍️📸 Show us the front of your bike! Go on, don’t be shy, let’s see those pearly headlights.

I even added my photos, did you add your bike too?

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Thursday Motorcycling Fun! When you think of the 1980’s do you remember the BMW K1? What color would you get? I am this OLD, I remember when they used totally radical color schemes on bikes like the K1. The 1980’s motorcycles were quite the time for motorcycle graphics, weren’t… pic.twitter.com/0SdNe7pJ0R — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 12, 2024

Engraved motorcycle engines…What do you think? Cool?

Not Cool?

Would you do it?

Investment strategy or Waste of money? Follow @TotalMotorcycle we ask the hard piston pumping questions, like Chrome, Iron and Steel hard. 🏍️ 😎 pic.twitter.com/EQHkAvOwVd — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 11, 2024

Rider Poll… White Wall Tires! ⚪️🏍️⚪️ Do they look cool on motorcycles?😎 YES or NO? Bonus: Have you ever owned a bike with white walls on it🤣 Follow @TotalMotorcycle today, we follow over 39,200 and if you count wheels, that’s over 80,000 (some have 3 wheels). 🛞🛞🛞… pic.twitter.com/gAMfDAxz3l — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 10, 2024

Monday Survey!! Motorcycles over the decades. What decade(s) motorcycle designs are you most attracted to? Bonus: What decades have you owned? A. 1910’s

B. 1920’s

C. 1930’s

D. 1940’s

E. 1950’s

F. 1960’s

G. 1970’s

H. 1980’s

I. 1990’s

J. 2000’s

K. 2010’s

L. 2020’s

M. Other?… pic.twitter.com/zj59p5P0KT — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 9, 2024

Good Monday Morning!! Do we need more RETRO styled motorcycles? Like this BMW R18 with a 1930’s aluminum airplane flair? With traditional Christmas just 16 days away it feels like a RETRO day today! pic.twitter.com/bpE42ekG3S — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 9, 2024

Good Sunday Morning! 🏍️👊 Any guesses on the bike? “A special just released last night… A collector’s bike produced in a limited capacity of 1,000 numbered units that will make the hearts of all enthusiasts beat faster.” #SundayMorning #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/jLFgfUYVe3 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 8, 2024

Rider Saturday Survey! Low Fuel! How comfortably low in fuel do you go before you start to look for a gas station? ⛽️🏍️ or Low Charge? For those who have electric eBikes, I guess it’s still the same question but a charging station? 🪫🏍️#motorcycle #fuel #gas pic.twitter.com/PpxhfALTEB — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 7, 2024