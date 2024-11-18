MotoGP Riders’ World Championship title winner

Francesco Bagnaia wins the Solidarity GP of Barcelona to complete the double. Bastianini is seventh

• Jorge Martín is third at the line and clinches the Riders’ World Championship title with the Ducati of the Pramac Racing Team. Marc and Alex Márquez (Team Gresini Racing MotoGP) are second and fourth, respectively

Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team have wrapped up the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season atop the podium by winning the 24-lap race at the ‘Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya’. Enea Bastianini crossed the line in seventh place.

Bagnaia had the perfect start from pole position and stayed in the lead up to the chequered flag aboard his Desmosedici GP machine. Thanks to today’s result, Pecco brings his tally of Sunday race wins up to eleven (on top of seven sprint race wins), as he finishes the 2024 edition of the MotoGP World Championship in second place, 10 points away from title winner Jorge Martín.

Bastianini enjoyed a good start from row three and made his way back to fourth place. At the start of lap eight, Enea went wide at turn one and lost several places and was eventually seventh at the chequered flag. Bastianini completes his season in fourth place, with two Sunday race wins – and one win in Saturday’s sprint encounter.

Ducati ends the season with the Manufacturers’ Championship title, with Ducati Lenovo Team victorious in the Teams World Championship.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back in action this Tuesday at Montmeló for the first official test of the 2025 season, with the new rider line-up of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“We knew from the start that it would have been difficult to turn things around, but we still did what we had to do. Jorge did a good job and the centre stage is all for him today, he really is a great rider. We proved our worth this year and our numbers confirm it; in the future we will surely have to minimise the mistakes and DNFs, which are in any case a part of this sport. Each season is important and there’s nothing wrong with losing; it was still a 2024 full of satisfaction, despite the final result. We’ll give it another go next year.”

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 7th

“It was a challenging race from the start as I struggled especially with the full-lean grip. It happened many several times this year that I wasn’t able to be as competitive on Sunday, in comparison to the sprint race performance. I still tried to push but I wasn’t in the right condition to do well today. I feel I’m a very different rider compared to the start of the season: we improved a lot throughout the year and I hope I can take this important experience with me and make it count in the future. I’d like to congratulate Jorge (Martín): he really did a great season as he managed things the best way. He also did well today, as the conditions were not easy. I’m happy for him.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“It was a really incredible season for Ducati, one in which countless records were broken; this is proof of the excellent work done by everyone, both at the track and back ad the HQ in Borgo Panigale. As easy as it may have looked on paper, Jorge (Martín) did a wonderful job in keeping it together and bring the title home after what was a near perfect season. I’d like to congratulate him and thank him for taking a Desmosedici GP to the ultimate goal once again. Pecco’s numbers have been fantastic this year and his talent is unquestionable: unfortunately, things sometimes don’t go as we’d liked, and results are never a given, but this is the beauty of racing. I’d also like to thank Enea for these two seasons together, and I’m happy he was able to get back to display all his potential once again, after what surely wasn’t an easy 2024. Now it is time to celebrate, before starting preparations for the new season, with the goal to continue to improve and remain as the reference point constructors-wise in MotoGP.”