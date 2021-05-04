Unforgettable MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain with New Leader

Day of post-race testing concluded for the Ducati Lenovo Team at Jerez de la Frontera After an unforgettable Grand Prix of Spain, which saw Jack Miller taking his first win on the Desmosedici GP and Pecco Bagnaia, new MotoGP Championship leader, taking second place on the podium, the Ducati Lenovo Team got right back to work at Jerez de la Frontera today for a day of post-race collective testing.



Taking advantage of the favourable track conditions, both Bagnaia and Miller took to the track this morning just before noon, completing a total of 40 and 44 laps, respectively, before finishing their test sessions early this afternoon. The Italian clocked a best time of 1:37.690, ending the day in tenth position, while the Australian posted a best lap time of 1:38.455, ending the day eighteenth overall.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1:37.690 (10° – 40 laps)

“It has been a very positive day. Finally, we completed some work that has been pending since the last pre-season test in Qatar. We completed the entire programme today and were able to close the day early. Today, my pace was good, so I’m satisfied with the job done and ready for the next race at Le Mans”.



Jack Miller (#43, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1:38.455 (18°- 44 laps)

“After the race, there is always a lot of rubber on the ground, and the conditions are always favourable to have a test day. Also, the weather today allowed us to work well. We focused on some aspects that we normally don’t have time to work on during the weekend: we repeated tests and tried different setups to understand which one works best. It’s always important to do these double-checks and, above all, we gathered a lot of useful information. Now we will have a few days to rest, but I can’t wait to get back on track at Le Mans”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team will now have a short break of around ten days before returning to action for the fifth round of the 2021 MotoGP season at the historic Circuit Bugatti in Le Mans for the Grand Prix of France, scheduled from 14th-16th May.