WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JULY 19th

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 16.

The third weekend of July will be a historic one as MotoGP™ finally returns to the circuit with Team Suzuki Ecstar ready to race following a lockdown due to the ongoing crisis.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir were on track at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto in Spain yesterday (Wednesday) for a final shakedown test aboard their GSX-RR machinery before the opening official practice and qualifying sessions begin tomorrow (Friday).

Both riders and all team members followed a strict code of social distancing ahead of Sunday’s race, that will be run under closed doors and broadcast live via the MotoGP website and various TV channels throughout the world.

Yesterday’s test sessions saw Rins finish fourth with a time of 1:38.193 and Mir ninth with a 1:38.380-lap following a positive day under extreme heat at the circuit. But the real action for the MotoGP class starts now for the first of 13 races in the rescheduled series.

July 19: Round 1. 2020 MotoGP World Championship. Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto. Spain.