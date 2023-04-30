MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship in Agueda Portugal

Geerts Extends Championship Lead with Inch Perfect Performance in Portugal

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts powered his YZ250FM to a perfect double-race win at the fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Agueda, Portugal. Consequently, the Belgian star has strengthened his position at the top of the MX2 World Championship standings and now leads by 36 points.

Despite warm and sunny conditions, the opening race of the Portuguese Grand Prix was wet and muddy after the track was heavily watered to prevent excess dust. In response, Geerts took a mature approach and gradually eased into the race, patiently following early race leader Andrea Adamo after a top-three start.

Leveraging his five years of experience pursuing a maiden MX2 world title, the Belgian used the full 30-minute duration to find his lines before executing a calculated move on Adamo with two laps remaining. Once in the lead, the ’93’ proved untouchable as he charged to a commanding race win.

At the same time, Thibault Benistant faced difficulties adapting to the hard and slippery orange clay of Agueda and finished frustrated in 13th position after an early crash. On the other hand, Rick Elzinga showed a glimpse of his true potential, finishing seventh.

Continuing his unstoppable momentum, Geerts maintained his dominance in the second and final race of the weekend. The Yamaha ace put in another exceptional performance in which he led all 18 laps to secure his sixth race win of the season.

Benistant saw a slight improvement in the second race, finishing in eighth despite feeling ‘off’, while ‘The Rookie’ Elzinga delivered another commendable performance, securing ninth place.

After a masterful Grand Prix win, Geerts has extended his lead in the MX2 World Championship. At the same time, Benistant and Elzinga are now fourth and 11th in the standings.

From Agueda, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team will travel 500 kilometers east for the sixth round of the championship, which will take place next weekend, May 6th and 7th, in Madrid, Spain.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Portugal Winner, 50-points

MX2 Championship Leader, 265-points

“It was a perfect weekend for me. I felt good on the track right from the first lap of practice, so I knew it was going to be a good weekend. And it was! It was a nice weekend; I am really happy with the three moto wins. I can’t say much more. I just really enjoyed it, and I am happy with the 60-points.”

Rick Elzinga

7th MX2 Grand Prix of Portugal, 26-points

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 102-points

“I would say this weekend was pretty good. We made some progress, which is good. I have been struggling on the mental side of things recently, but we are working on this, and I am starting to feel better. I was just a bit unlucky in qualifying yesterday, with a big rock blocking my front brake. This put me on the outside of the gate for the races today, which was very hard because it’s too far to the corner. To get back to seventh and ninth from the back was quite good. This means my riding was good; for me, this is the most important, so I would say it was a decent weekend.

Thibault Benistant

10th MX2 Grand Prix of Portugal, 21-points

4th MX2 Championship Standings, 206-points

“This weekend was very difficult. I could not get comfortable on the bike or the track this weekend. I couldn’t ride anywhere close to what I wanted. I had two good starts, and still couldn’t push for a good result because of the feeling I had. I tried absolutely everything. Different lines, styles, settings, everything, but could not get comfortable. From here, I will just look forward, and hope to bounce back in Spain.”