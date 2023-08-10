MXGP hard-packed and stony Uddevalla circuit boasts rich history

Seewer & Coldenhoff Aim for Podium Success in Sweden

After a brief yet well-deserved break, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are gearing up for the 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Uddevalla, Sweden.

The hard-packed and stony Uddevalla circuit boasts a rich history, having hosted a total of 24 Grand Prix events since its inauguration in 1958. It has been a solid fixture on the racing calendar since 2001, only missing rounds in 2016, 2018, and the pandemic-stricken years of 2020 and 2021.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP riders Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff have both tasted victory at the venue in the past. Coldenhoff took the top spot in 2019, while Seewer emerged victorious in 2017 and last year, in 2022.

Now, with only five rounds remaining in 2023, the battle between the teammates has intensified. Seewer is currently third in the Championship Standings, with Coldenhoff close behind in fourth, a mere 25-points adrift.

At the same time, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team could be back to full strength this weekend with the return of Maxime Renaux. Over the past three months, Renaux has been meticulously nursing an injured foot back to racing condition. He finally received the green light to ride again two weeks ago, which marked a significant milestone in his recovery journey. However, his participation in the upcoming Swedish Grand Prix is not certain. The final decision depends on his comfort during this week’s practice sessions.

Similarly, in MX2, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is hopeful about the possible return of Jago Geerts, who withdrew from the Finnish Grand Prix after sustaining a broken collarbone in an unavoidable incident in Race One. The decision regarding Geerts’ participation will be made on Friday. Despite missing three Grands Prix this season through untimely injuries, the talented Belgian remains in second position in the MX2 Championship Standings.

At the same time, The Rookie, Rick Elzinga aims to build on the momentum of two consecutive sixth-place finishes. After an impressive show of speed, resilience, and form in Finland, the young Dutchman is eager to continue his upward trajectory at the MXGP of Sweden. He is 11th in the Standings.

Unfortunately, Thibault Benistant will not participate in this round as he continues to recover from the heavy knock he took in the Czech Republic.

In addition to the premier classes, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis leads the EMX125 category with only two rounds to go. The ‘772’ enters the eighth round with a comfortable 31-point lead over his nearest rival, Mathis Valin.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 550-points

“I won the GP in Sweden in MX2, and I also won there last year. These are really nice memories, for sure. I really like the track there. It’s beautiful. Big, with a special soil and its own character. There is always a really nice atmosphere there with all the people watching from the rocks, so it’s super cool. I like it. The goal for this weekend is to fight for the win.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 525-points

“It was nice to spend some time with my family. I did a bit of riding and kept training to be ready for Sweden. I have some good memories there. The best is for sure my GP win in 2019, and I was on the podium there last year too. So, I hope to be on the box again this year. I like the track. I like the atmosphere, although the weather forecast is not the best at the moment, so it might be a challenging weekend”

Maxime Renaux

12th MXGP Championship Standings, 202-points

“My recovery went well. It was quite a serious injury, so it took some time to heal. I feel great to be back doing what I love. I really missed it. Obviously, it will take some time to get back to race fitness, but I am really happy to start the process. If I feel good this week, I might line up for the GP. I like the track of Uddevalla. It has always been fun to race there. I want to be back on gate as soon as I can to start building again. But for now, there is no rush, no pressure, and no expectations. We are just trusting the process.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 559-points

“I’m not feeling too bad. Things are starting to get better. I have an appointment with the doctor this week to see how it’s all healing, and then I will know if I can get back on the bike. Obviously, it will be difficult to be ready for Sweden, but I will try to be back. We will see.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 264-points

“I spent my ‘weekend off’ riding my bike. I’m feeling good lately, so I wanted to keep improving and to put in more hours on the bike. I like the track in Sweden, so it’s nice to ride there. It’s a nice track with nice scenery. I only hope the rain stays away. The goal is to fight up front again like I did in Finland and to get some good points.”