New Cremona circuit rider takes first WorldSBK win exploiting performance tires

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) won the first ever WorldSBK race on the Italian circuit of Cremona, also achieving his first personal victory in the category. After starting from the sixth spot on the grid with Pirelli standard SC1 at the front and the new SCX development solution in D0820 specification at the rear, Petrucci took the race lead after a few laps, going on to win the race with a wide margin of 2.5 seconds ahead of Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), also equipped with SC1 front, but combined with the standard SCX rear tyre. Sixth pole position and ninth win of the season in WorldSSP for Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) who, for both achievements, used an SC1 tyre at the front and an SCX at the rear, both standard versions. The new supersoft rewards our development efforts



“As we expected, the track underwent a significant evolution between yesterday and today, and the lap times dropped. Already in FP3 this morning, the best lap compared with yesterday improved by almost a full second, and in qualifying, partly due to the SCQ rear tyre, by a second and seven tenths. With the track cleaner and rubberised, as well as stable weather conditions, all the teams were able to work well with the tyre options available to them, and we are receiving outstanding feedback on the supersoft. Already in Magny-Cours, at its début, the riders had given signs of approval for the SCX development solution in D0820 specification, and today we had important confirmation, given the fact that it was the preferred option in Race1 by more than half of the riders on the grid, not to mention the fact that Petrucci won with it. Beyond the result in and of itself, for us the feedback we are receiving is important – all rather positive. It is a good sign from our point of view, because it responds to the riders’ constant request to improve performance wherever possible, and we are managing to do so without sacrificing consistency and mileage, given the fact that the lap times in today’s race remained consistent from start to finish. In conclusion, I’d like to congratulate Danilo, who took home his first win in the category with a great recovery from the bad accident he had.” WorldSBK · The top three finishers in Race 1 used the standard SC1 for the front, which was also chosen by the other riders on the grid, with the exception of BMW riders Gerloff and Redding, and rookie Honda rider Lopes, who preferred the SC1 development tyre in D0715 specification. Race winner Danilo Petrucci used the SCX development solution in D0820 specification at the rear, whereas second and third place finishers, respectively Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, chose the standard SCX. The rest of the grid was almost equally divided between the two versions of the SCX and only Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) opted for the SC0. · In qualifying, the fastest rider was Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), who took pole position with a time of 1’27.953 using an SC1 front and an SCQ rear tyre. Compared with FP2 yesterday, which were held with comparable asphalt temperatures, the best lap improved by 1.732 seconds. WorldSSP · Both in Superpole and in Race 1, the three top riders were, in order, Adrian Huertas (Aruba it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati), Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati), and they tackled both sessions with the same tyre combination: SC1 front and SCX rear. Between Friday and Saturday afternoon, the track temperature increased by about 10°C, going from 31/33°C yesterday to 41°C today. · The same SC1 front and SCX rear combination was also chosen by almost all the other riders for both qualifying and for the race today. Only Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team – Ducati) lined up on the Race 1 grid with the SC0 rear tyre.