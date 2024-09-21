New Cremona circuit rider takes first WorldSBK win exploiting performance tires

|Petrucci and the new Pirelli supersoft take the first of Cremona
|On the new Cremona circuit, the Ducati rider takes his first WorldSBK win, fully exploiting the performance of the new rear SCX development tyre. Huertas takes pole position and Race 1 in WorldSSP
|Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) won the first ever WorldSBK race on the Italian circuit of Cremona, also achieving his first personal victory in the category. After starting from the sixth spot on the grid with Pirelli standard SC1 at the front and the new SCX development solution in D0820 specification at the rear, Petrucci took the race lead after a few laps, going on to win the race with a wide margin of 2.5 seconds ahead of Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), also equipped with SC1 front, but combined with the standard SCX rear tyre.
Sixth pole position and ninth win of the season in WorldSSP for Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) who, for both achievements, used an SC1 tyre at the front and an SCX at the rear, both standard versions.
The new supersoft rewards our development efforts
WorldSBK
· The top three finishers in Race 1 used the standard SC1 for the front, which was also chosen by the other riders on the grid, with the exception of BMW riders Gerloff and Redding, and rookie Honda rider Lopes, who preferred the SC1 development tyre in D0715 specification. Race winner Danilo Petrucci used the SCX development solution in D0820 specification at the rear, whereas second and third place finishers, respectively Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, chose the standard SCX. The rest of the grid was almost equally divided between the two versions of the SCX and only Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) opted for the SC0.
· In qualifying, the fastest rider was Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), who took pole position with a time of 1’27.953 using an SC1 front and an SCQ rear tyre. Compared with FP2 yesterday, which were held with comparable asphalt temperatures, the best lap improved by 1.732 seconds.
WorldSSP
· Both in Superpole and in Race 1, the three top riders were, in order, Adrian Huertas (Aruba it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati), Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati), and they tackled both sessions with the same tyre combination: SC1 front and SCX rear. Between Friday and Saturday afternoon, the track temperature increased by about 10°C, going from 31/33°C yesterday to 41°C today.
· The same SC1 front and SCX rear combination was also chosen by almost all the other riders for both qualifying and for the race today. Only Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team – Ducati) lined up on the Race 1 grid with the SC0 rear tyre.