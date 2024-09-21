Pirelli tires confirmed outstanding performance during first GP race in Misano

In the first two days of the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, Pirelli tyres confirmed the outstanding performance they had already demonstrated two weeks ago during the first GP raced in Misano.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) took pole position in Moto2™, also setting the new track lap record, whereas Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia/Honda) will start from the first spot on the grid for the Moto3™ race tomorrow. More positive confirmation from the new soft rear in Moto2™



“Compared with two weeks ago, the track conditions are a bit different. There was heavy rainfall through Thursday evening which completely reset the track, removing the rubber that had been deposited on the surface during the last GP. In fact, in the Friday morning sessions, the track was still wet. The temperatures have also been a bit low so far, so it is no surprise that the riders were lapping at rather high times yesterday. As the track gradually began to rubberise and clean up, the situation improved, although grip levels have still not reached what they were two weeks ago so, although satisfied with the performance of the tyres, the riders are unable to push to the limit as they would like. In spite of this, already in this morning’s P2 session, Canet managed to break his own all-time lap record from the first GP and then, in qualifying, he improved further, even dropping below the 1’35 mark. In the Moto3™ qualifiers, several riders also got very close, but the dynamics of the action on track kept them from breaking the record. The rear soft D0640 development solution for Moto2™, which made its début right here in Misano for the last GP, continues to be the favourite among the riders who, compared with the standard SC0, find it to be more consistent. Therefore, we expect that it will once again be the most popular for the race, in most cases combined with a soft SC1 front. In Moto3™, we will probably see a more diverse choice of compounds which will reflect the settings each team has been working on throughout the weekend.” Moto2™



· Pole position and new all-time lap record for Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) with a time of 1’34.935, achieved with soft rear in D0640 specification and soft SC1 front.



· Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team/Kalex) were the fastest respectively in FP and P1 on Friday, but on Saturday, the P2 session went to Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) who first broke the track record with a time of 1’35.154, only to then break through the 1.35 barrier in qualifying. All of the top four riders lapped faster than the previous track record. · The practice sessions were held with asphalt temperatures between 17°C (in P2) and 34°C in P1, whereas qualifiers were held at 36°C.



Moto3™



· Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia/Honda) took pole position with a time of 1’40.394, missing the new track record by just two tenths of a second, which was set by David Alonso in the first GP raced in Misano. The Japanese rider used soft SC1 tyres on both the front and rear.



· Team Leopard Racing Honda riders, Angel Piqueras and Adrian Fernandez, dominated respectively in FP and P1, whereas David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports/KTM) was fastest in P2. The evolution of the track then allowed Furusato to do the fastest lap of the weekend.



· In Moto3™ the practice sessions were held with asphalt temperatures between 16°C in P2 and 32°C in P1, whereas the qualifiers were held with 35°C asphalt, about 5°C lower than the qualifiers for the Grand Prix of San Marino.