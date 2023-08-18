Second motocross crash sidelines RJ Hampshire for Budds Creek

Hampshire currently sits sixth in the 250MX standings onboard his FC 250 Rockstar Edition, only two points outside of the top five, and is also positioned third in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) 250 Class points.

As a result, the decision has been made for Hampshire to remain on the sidelines for Budds Creek this weekend, with the 10th round of the season scheduled for August 19. A decision will be made next week on whether he will be fit to return for Ironman Raceway’s final round of the outdoor season.

The 27-year-old went down heavily at the beginning of Moto 2 last Saturday afternoon and was unable to remount and complete the race.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire will sit out this weekend’s penultimate round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek while he continues to recover from his second moto crash at Unadilla.

