Slick and sketchy Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship AT&T Stadium finish

Although he struggled a bit early on in practice, Plessinger came out swinging when the gate dropped. The 2018 250SX West Champion backed up last weekend’s first 450 heat race win with another one, leading from start to finish at Arlington 2. In the Main Event, he didn’t get the same flying start and found himself in eighth. Plessinger pushed his way forward to fifth but ultimately finished sixth on a very demanding, technical track.

Not feeling 100% after Saturday’s crash in the Main Event, Ferrandis put forth a good qualifying effort in eighth and went on to finish fifth in his heat race. The Frenchman was just outside of the top 10 after the start of the main and then lost another position while trying to avoid his teammate Stewart after he went down. Ferrandis put his head down and worked his way to seventh with four laps to go but was struggling with some arm pump issues and was passed in the final laps, crossing the line eighth.

Stewart started Round 11 with a good heat race finish in third. In the Main Event, the Florida rider was 10th but unfortunately had a tip over in front of the mechanics’ area in the opening laps and rejoined at the back of the field. Stewart quickly went to work, making his way to 13th by Lap 7, where he would finish.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 team returns to action for the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross tripleheader at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, March 20.