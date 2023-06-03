BITTERSWEET ENDUROGP OF SWEDEN FOR KTM

Continuing his winning ways from last weekend’s GP of Finland, Josep quickly established himself as one of three riders capable of securing the outright win on day one in Sweden. Second fastest through the Friday night Super Test, the Spaniard then twice posted the second fastest time in tests one and two on Saturday morning before finally finding his best form.

Topping the day’s third special test, Josep maintained his impressive pace to win three more tests, never placing lower than third outright come the end of the day. In doing so, he collected his second day win of the series, finishing close to nine seconds ahead of Brit Brad Freeman.

Continuing his solid form on day two, Josep looked to be on his way to victory after moving to the top of the day’s result by the end of the third special test. Gradually extending his advantage with impressive rides on the rough and whooped out Swedish tests, unfortunately for Josep his day came to an end during the opening test on the third and final lap. Falling heavily, Josep was taken to hospital with suspected shoulder and elbow injuries.

Fabio Farioli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager: “Today was a very unlucky day for Josep. During the third and final lap he crashed in the first enduro test. Unfortunately, it was quite a big crash, which put him out of the race. At this time, we don’t know exactly what the extent of his injuries are, but it looks very much like he has a broken collarbone and possibly some issues with his elbow. Obviously, injuries are never good, but coming the day after Josep took a strong win yesterday makes this even more frustrating. Of course, we wish him all the best for a speedy recovery, and we know he will work as hard as it takes to be back racing again soon.”

Results – 2023 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 4, Sweden

Day 1

Enduro 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:28:39.67

2. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 1:30:05.71 +1:26.04

3. Theo Espinasse RRA), Beta, 1:30:11.24 +1:31.57

4. Jamie McCanney (IRL) Husqvarna, 1:30:51.86 +2:12.19

5. Roni Kytonen (FIN), Honda, 1:31:23.56 +2:43.89

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:28:39.67

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:28:48.53 +8.86

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:29:07.75 +28.08

4. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 1:29:46.13 +1:06.46

5. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:29:51.86 +1:12.19

Championship Standings (After Round 4)

Enduro 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 137 points

2. Theo Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 116 pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 112 pts

4. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 99 pts

5. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 95 pts

EnduroGP

1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 151 points

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 127 pts

3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 112 pts

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 108 pts

5. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 81 pts