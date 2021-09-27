Success today completely overshadowed by the tragic events of yesterday’s WorldSBK

Razgatlıoğlu and Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK Dominate Jerez Races

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu took victory in both full length races at the tenth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship, held at Circuito de Jerez in Spain today.

The event was run under an appropriately subdued atmosphere due to the tragic passing of WorldSSP300 rider Dean Berta Viñales, following an accident yesterday afternoon. Everybody involved in the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team would like to extend their sincerest sympathies to Dean’s family, friends and team.

Having achieved pole position in qualifying, Razgatlıoğlu went on to win Race 1, his 50th career WorldSBK start, after a hard-fought battle with championship rival Jonathan Rea.

With two full-length races on the schedule, it was a quick turnaround for Race 2 this afternoon, where the Turkish rider looked set to take a lights-to-flag second victory until Ducati’s Scott Redding mounted a fierce challenge for the win in the final laps. Redding was only allowed a short look at the lead before Razgatlıoğlu regained control of the race and defended superbly on the final lap to cross the line for the double win.

Teammate Andrea Locatelli was in equally fine form, achieving two fourth-place finishes, but was denied the opportunity to stand on the podium alongside Razgatlıoğlu by less than a second in both races. The #55 rookie has now become a firm fixture in the “front group” of the premiere class and can be proud of his performances on the flowing Spanish circuit.

Today’s results see Razgatlıoğlu take a 20-point lead in the Riders’ Championship, Yamaha a 15-point lead in the Manufacturers’ Championship and Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK a 48-point lead in the Team Standings, with three rounds to go.

The WorldSBK paddock heads directly to Portimão to prepare for the last of the triple-header rounds before two long haul events in Argentina and Indonesia complete the season. The Portuguese rollercoaster circuit has long been a venue for exciting racing, as well as podiums for Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, but the team intends to keep the same level and considered approach as they aim to fight for further race wins.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – Race 1: P1 / Race 2: P1

“This day, normally would be great but it is too difficult to feel happy because of yesterday. I feel only sad whenever I think about this. We improve the bike for Race 1 and I am fighting a little bit with Johnny. For the second race we try to improve the bike again but not such a good feeling because of the hot conditions. I think this is for every rider, the bike is sliding. I am fighting with Scott this time, and also he was very strong in the last laps but I tried my best and I could win again. I say again, every race I am not looking at the championship. I just focus on every race and I try to win, also in Portimão I will try to win. But, maybe on the last race weekend in Indonesia I start to look at the championship…! I know Johnny is very strong and he is also fast in Portimão but again I hope we are fighting for the win. Normally I like Portimão and also the new asphalt now, also the Yamaha is much better this year – we will see!”

Andrea Locatelli – Race 1: P4 / Race 2: P4

“So in the end it’s another good weekend for us, I’m a little bit frustrated because we lost the possibility for two podiums today but in the end we can be happy because when we arrived here on Friday it was not so easy for me to take a feeling with the bike. Then, yesterday we lost the opportunity to make a race but it was the correct decision to cancel the racing. Today we just missed the podium but we improved to become stronger and also faster during the race. I want to try and stay with the first group and in Race 1, we did not do so badly. In Race 2, I lose a little bit the feeling and I can’t stay with the front group but in any case it’s a positive performance and for sure we will continue in this way. Now, my experience is coming better and we will see in Portimão, but I want to say thanks to the guys because we work very well and they make an amazing job. Most importantly, I want to say that I am so sorry to the friends and family of Dean Berta Viñales.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK

“Our success today is completely overshadowed by the tragic events of yesterday and I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of the whole team to extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and team of Dean Berta Viñales. Understandably, both Toprak and Loka were quite emotional yesterday evening and I was a little worried about their approach to the races today, but when the visors went down it was clear that they both were able to focus on their jobs. Toprak was simply incredible today, a true “racing animal”. Loka was metres away from a double podium and considering where we were Friday – with both riders struggling a little bit for outright pace and feel – I have to thank our engineers and the whole team for a stunning job in turning things around, to allow us to achieve pole position and this double victory. As always our feet are on the ground, we’ll simply focus on the next race and we will do our best again in Portimão.”