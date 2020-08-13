Suzuki concerned about MotoGP Spielberg as track doesn’t play well with GSX-RR

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 12.

The Austrian Grand Prix awaits Team Suzuki Ecstar this weekend, August 14-16th, for the fourth instalment of the Championship in the top class, the first of a double-header in the country.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg is one of the most recent additions to the MotoGP calendar, hosting its first Grand Prix in 2016. In this short time it has become a favourite for the incredible towering backdrop of the Styrian mountains and mixture of fast and flowing corners and tight turns. This year’s event looks set for unsettled weather with thunderstorms and rain showers possible throughout the race weekend, making for another unpredictable round.

Alex Rins is fresh from an impressive fourth place finish in the Czech Republic, fighting through his shoulder pain to maximise his points score, and finishing just a tenth of a second off the podium. He’ll be looking to continue gathering consistent points this weekend while taking care of his shoulder.

Joan Mir is yet to take on the Spielberg track on the GSX-RR bike as he missed last year’s race due to injury. He is very much looking forward to getting back on track with his GSX-RR and putting the misfortune of the Brno GP behind him. He won at the circuit in 2017 and feels confident about the forthcoming action.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“On paper it could seem that the Austrian circuit isn’t best suited to our bike, but in the past we have managed good races here. Alex comes here after two impressive races which he managed very well despite a lot of pain. His physical condition is getting better all the time and he’ll give his best again this weekend. Joan has the will and motivation to recover from the crash last week which wasn’t his fault, and he is keen to put it behind him with a good result. We’ll work hard from Friday and try to be in the mix on Sunday.”

Alex Rins:

“I’m excited to race again because everything went well in Brno and my confidence and strength are improving day by day. I need to take care of my physical condition, because it took a lot of effort and energy to achieve the fourth place last weekend, so I’ll continue with my physio treatments and let’s see how it goes. In the past we have struggled a bit on the Austrian circuit, but I have faith that this year things can be better.”

Joan Mir:

“After a race without points last time out, the team and myself need and want a good result here. I think the race could be good because this year our bike works well everywhere and even though this track doesn’t play to the strongest points of the GSX-RR, I’m sure we can achieve something positive and enjoy the weekend.”