Suzuki signs rising star and committed extensive career development MotoAmerica program

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 6.

Team Hammer, Inc. has signed rising star Tyler Scott to race in the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship aboard a Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-R600.

The team has committed to an extensive career development program with the 16-year-old, who is the reigning MotoAmerica Junior Cup Champion following a dominant 2021 campaign. Last season, Scott won the Junior Cup title by a 44-point margin on the strength of 15 podiums, 11 of which were race wins.

The Pennsylvanian has been over-achieving for the majority of his life. Scott, whose father and uncle were professional flat track racers, began racing at the age of four. He quickly proved himself a dirt track prodigy, ultimately earning 13 AMA Grand Championships at the amateur level while being named AMA Youth Dirt Track Racer of the Year on four separate occasions.

Scott started his road racing career at the age of eight and earned numerous regional titles. He was selected to participate in the 2019 Red Bull Rookies Cup, followed that up with a year of intense competition in the 2020 FIM CEV European Talent Cup, and then returned to the USA full-time to win the 2021 Junior Cup.

Said Scott: “This year, I’ll be on the best team for me. Team Hammer has the data and history of running up front wherever the team races, and I feel that puts me in the best position to improve. I’m excited for the opportunity, and I want to adapt to the bike quickly and completely. Last year, I ran the tracks in the Junior Cup, so I am familiar with the circuits. I’m looking forward to our upcoming test at Barber to see how the Suzuki GSX-R feels and to be fast for the first round.”

Team Hammer Vice President of Operations Chris Ulrich said. “Tyler has been on our radar for a few seasons. We had a first-hand look at him last year when he won the Junior Cup. He’s an exceptional talent and a rider for the future. Tyler has earned a lot of accolades already, but what impresses us most is his attitude and desire. I think he will do well on a competitive bike and learn at a fast pace. Similar to what we are already doing with Sam Lochoff and Liam Grant, we have a program in place to help Tyler achieve his goals. This will be fun!”