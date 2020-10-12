On-road, off-road, enduro, adventure… Travel the mixed roads with Total Motorcycle’s Top 10 New Adventure Bikes for 2021 and runner-ups from KTM, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, BMW, Ducati, Honda and Harley-Davidson. Adventure motorcycles (aka ADV Bikes and Dual Sports) let riders experience go-anywhere riding from highways, gravel, dirt, forest trails, racing, mud to Dakar desert terrain! With go-anywhere-attitude, long travel suspensions, high ground clearance, big wheels, large fuel tank and comfortable ergonomics no wonder ADV motorcycle are so popular with riders. Selection is amazing so picking the Top 10 New Adventure Bikes for 2021 is a constant moving target as new models are released each month. For now, Total Motorcycle has highlighted the Top 10 New Adventure Bikes for 2021 based on what has been released and what we feel are great do-it-all bikes in the ADV line.

If you have not tried a dual sport, ADV or adventure bike and have only rode a sportbike, standard or cruiser then give it a shot, you might just enjoy the extra freedom of turning down that rural road and discovering a different type of riding adventure!

So in no-particular order, the Top 10 New Adventure Bikes for 2021 for you to discover:

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally : LIMITED PRODUCTION, UNLIMITED ADVENTURE.

But, with only 700 units available worldwide, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY is as exclusive as it is offroad capable. Featuring WP Pro Components suspension on par with that found on the works KTM 450 RALLY, a unique color scheme, and bristling with race-derived parts, the only thing limiting the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY is the production run.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R : ADVENTURE UNCHARTED.

If the best places are the toughest to reach, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R is the right machine to take you there. Boasting a new engine with increased capacity and added performance, this is a serious travel-capable offroad motorcycle ready for extreme escapes off the beaten track. Using its vast race knowledge and experience, KTM delivers a real-world package aimed at the rider who wants to explore the outer limits of every adventure.

2021 Honda Africa Twin: DEFINITIVE FULL-SIZED ADVENTURER.

Comprehensively updated for 2021 with harder-edged off-road performance from a lighter chassis, slim rally-style bodywork and revised riding position; the newly-EURO5 compliant engine’s capacity was also increased, boosting power and torque.

2021 Honda CB500X ABS: LIGHTER. FASTER. AND RAZOR SHARP.

Honda’s CB500X proves that adventure is everywhere. Light, powerful and rugged, the bike embraces Honda’s “True Adventure” concept while simultaneously offering easy-to-access performance that is suited for commuting. Driven by customer feedback over time, the CB500X has become more adventurous than ever.

2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR : UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE.

With the ability to conquer urban environments and treacherous off-road terrain with equal composure, the 701 ENDURO LR reaches the next level of versatility. Bred from decades of enduro world championship-winning pedigree and mixed with over a century of motorcycle expertise, the 701 ENDURO LR combines high performance with typical Swedish functionality in a stylish and modern design.

2021 Ducati Multistrada 950S: Fun and versatile

The Ducati Multistrada 950 is the ideal motorcycle to experience the excitement of the journey every day, rediscovering well-known roads or venturing into new territories. Riding pleasure and versatility make it perfect for any type of use.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230 ABS : SURE STOPPING POWER ON ANY ROAD.

The KLX230 dual-purpose motorcycle is built to take riders to new places. Taking cues from the KX line and Kawasaki’s racing heritage, this street legal, dual-purpose motorcycle has been designed to enable riders to get out of town and enjoy the trails with confidence.

The 2021 DR-Z400S is the latest version of the motorcycle that’s the foundation of the modern DualSport movement. Starting with the DR350S and then again with the DR-Z400S, Suzuki made fun, reliable, and capable motorcycles available to anyone who’s ready to take a ride down their favorite off-road trail or ribbon of asphalt.

2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition : ICONIC DAKAR HERITAGE.

Since its launch the Ténéré 700 has quickly established itself as the best-selling middleweight adventure bike in Europe. – with over 8000 units sold to date. Combining characterful torque-rich engine performance with agile handling, remarkable all-round versatility and a high level of long distance comfort, the Ténéré 700 is proving to be an outstanding success.

2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 : THE NEXT HORIZON IS YOURS.

A lightweight, no compromise adventure bike with outstanding reliability opens up a new world of possibilities. When you’re riding the new Ténéré 700, your future can be whatever you want it to be. Because this a a go-anywhere motorcycle that enables you to live life without limits and experience a new feeling of total freedom.

Our Top 10 New Adventure Bikes for 2021 doesn’t end here! There are so many good adventure bikes that we only have preview or limited information for (they are that new!) we still wanted to include them below as some bonus models you may wish to consider.

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America – New model preview

– 2021 Yamaha XT250

– 2021 Yamaha TW200

– 2021 BMW S1000XR – Model Preview

– 2021 BMW F900XR – Model Preview

– 2021 BMW F850GS Adventure – New model Preview

– 2021 BMW F850GS – New model Preview

– 2021 BMW F750GS – New model Preview

Enjoy the Adventure!