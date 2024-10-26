Top nine for Binder after hot and heavy Thai MotoGP Sprint

The eighteenth MotoGP Sprint of the 2024 season delivered a world championship point for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing as Brad Binder finished 9th at a sweltering Buriram. Jack Miller classified 11th for the first day of significant action at the Thai Grand Prix and part two of the last triple header this season.

Binder guides the KTM RC16 to the final points-scoring place through 13 laps at the flat, arching circuit inBuriram

Miller battles in the mid-pack group after impressive race pace during practice and started from 15th on the grid

Moto3™ and Moto2™ grid positions of 16th for both Jose Antonio Rueda and Deniz Öncü respectively

KTM brought some of the extra heat to Buriramand the 12-corners of the 4.5km layout with the long 1km back straight. The international circuit ranks as one of the toughest for braking and is harsh for both acceleration and stopping demands. The course has been a happy hunting ground for the company and the race team: the crew were victorious through a wet grand prix in 2022 and Brad Binder collected a podium double twelve months previously for both the Sprint and the main race. Jack Miller is also a former rostrum finisher at the site that has hosted only four GPs since arriving on the MotoGP slate in 2018.

On Friday KTM were already up to speed with three RC16s in the top ten and then so close to making the direct entry to Q2 for Saturday. Practice on Friday saw 17 riders split by less than a second so the pursuit of minor details was key for making the difference. Binder missed out on Q2 by 0.001 of a second on Friday and was then one tenth of a second away on Saturday! Miller was just two tenths away in 15th; the duo then set for 13 laps of the afternoon Sprint.

The chase propelled Binder into touching distance of the top five in the early phases of the race with Miller also winning time and positions. Brad then had to deal with rear grip that dragged him into the clutches of his pursuers and he managed the situation to bag 9th. Jack was part of a chaotic struggle for the top ten and kept four other riders at bay to classify 11th.

The grid will re-form for 26-laps from 09.00 CET Sunday.

Brad Binder, 13th in qualification, 9th in the Sprint: “I tried really hard at the beginning to go with the guys. After the first five laps and the rear tire drop I was spinning a lot and just could not hold the pace. It’s difficult because I feel I can give it a good go. We made some steady progress in other ways but we just need a bit more speed without trying to overdo things and keep working to sort things out. I want to do something to touch our problems for the race tomorrow and hopefully that will lead to a better result.”

Jack Miller, 15th in qualification, 11th in the Sprint: “Nice to be back in Thailand and it’s been a good weekend so far, even if the result was not quite what we wanted in the Sprint. We are continuing to work on the set-up and my riding because I felt good in the morning and the pace was good but that wasn’t the case in the afternoon. A lack of grip in the rear on the change of directions. I fought back in the Sprint and hung around in that top ten a bit but it’s strange we didn’t have a grip issue during the weekend up until the race. We’ll have to use the harder rear tire option tomorrow and maybe that will help a little bit.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “We have to keep working for the right set-up for the riders. They cannot show their potential at the moment from mid-race because we are suffering with a lack of rear grip. Today was the maximum we could do in these conditions. We’ll try again tomorrow.”

Results Qualifying MotoGP Thai Grand Prix

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 1:28.700

2. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati +0.232

3. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +0.430

7. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS +0.719

13. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.29.535 (Q1)

15. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:29.773 (Q1)

16. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS 1:29.828 (Q1)

Results MotoGP Sprint Thai Grand Prix

1. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati 19:31.131

2. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +1.357

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +2.372

9. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +13.692

11. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +18.397

16. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS +21.298

DNF. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS

KTM GP Academy

The Friday Moto3 sessions highlighted Jose Antonio Rueda’s bright speed around the Thai circuit. The Spaniard, winner of the Aragon Grand Prix in the summer, was searching for a more effective flow compared to the race in Australia. Rookie Xabi Zurutuza made his first laps of the course. Rueda was 9th fastest Friday afternoon and tried to transfer the potential into the Saturday Quali. He wasn’t able to make the most of Q2 and ranked 16th. Zurutuza ended the day with 21st position for the seventh row.

Red Bull KTM Ajo were mildly optimistic for Moto2 as Celestino Vietti travelled to Buriram hopeful of competing only a few days after fracturing his left shoulder. The Italian could not pass a late fitness test however and was a spectator for round eighteen. Deniz Öncü was again the carrier for hopes through the weekend but the Turk had a crash in the first session on Friday. He was able to recover and reset and went straight through to Q2 where he was just 0.6 of a second from Pole Position and made sure of 16th place.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Thai Grand Prix

1. Joel Kelso (AUS), KTM 1:40.603

2. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +0.073

3. Angel Piqueras (ESP) Honda +0.124

5. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO +0.356

7. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +0.514

16. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.110

18. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +2.066

19. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS 1:41.494 (Q1)

20. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna 1:41.562 (Q1)

21. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 1:41.622 (Q1)

Results Qualifying Moto2 Thai Grand Prix

1. Ai Ogura (JPN) 1:34.728

2. Aron Canet (ESP) +0.051

3. Diogo Moreira (BRA) +0.074

11. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO +0.393

16. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.618

17. Darryn Binder (RSA)Husqvarna +0.873

19. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO 1:35.314 (Q1)

21. Senna Agius (AUS)Husqvarna 1:35.355 (Q1)