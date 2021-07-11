WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JULY 10-11TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 10.

The second weekend in July sees Superbike and Motocross action for Suzuki teams taking place in America and the UK.

M4 Ecstar Suzuki are at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca for Round 5 of MotoAmerica SBK, while Buildbase Suzuki take to Round 2 of British Superbikes at Knockhill in Scotland on their GSX-R1000R machinery.

Round 5 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship continues at The Wick Southwick where the Twisted Tea HEP Motosports team are on track.

July10-11: Round 5. MotoAmerica Superbikes and Supersport. WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca, California. USA. Superbike riders Bobby Fong and Cameron Petersen are onboard the GSX-R1000R as Supersport rider Sean Dylan Kelly is racing the GSX-R600.



July 10-11: Round 2. British Superbikes and Superstock 1000. Knockhill Circuit.UK. Danny Kent and Gino Rea take to the track with their GSX-R1000R machinery and Tim Neave is aiming for success in the Superstock 1000 class aboard his GSX-R1000R.

July 10-11: Round 5. AMA Pro Motocross. The Wick. Southwick. USA. Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft are back in action aboard their RM-Z450 machinery.