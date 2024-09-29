Bautista fourth after fighting for the podium until the last curve. Bulega betrayed by a technical issue during the formation lap. Huertas dominates from the first to last lap to take his tenth WorldSSP win



It was a tough Saturday for the Aruba. It Racing – Ducati team at the Aragon circuit.

After the red flag for Lowes’ (Ducati) technical problem on the first lap, Nicolò Bulega returns to the track to line up in Pole Position. However, in the first few metres of the warm-up lap, he senses abnormal behaviour in his Ducati Panigale V4 and is forced to stop.



Alvaro Bautista fails to make the most of his third position on the grid and finds himself seventh at the first corner. The Spanish rider is the protagonist of a great comeback, also characterised by intense duels with Lowes (Kawasaki) and Petrucci (Ducati). On the last lap, he tries to attack Gerloff (BMW) for the podium, but the American rider’s response comes immediately.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“Unfortunately, the second start wasn’t the best, and I immediately lost ground on the front group. I tried to fight back even though the feeling with the front was no longer the same. It was still a hard-fought race. I’m confident I can do better tomorrow”.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“There is little to say. The sensations were perfect, and I was convinced I could have a great race. Instead, we lost many points. Tomorrow, we’ll try to recover”.



WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas starts from pole position and takes his tenth WorldSSP victory by holding the lead from the first to the last lap.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“It’s a beautiful victory that I dedicate once again to the team for putting me in a position to ride at my best. The championship? I remain focused on race by race. It’s not time to think about numbers yet”.