New Pirelli rear takes Andrea Iannone to first win in WorldSBK

For his first WorldSBK win, Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven – Ducati) took Race 1 at MotorLand Aragón after a heated battle that lasted all the way down to the final turns. The Italian Ducati rider started from the second spot on the grid equipped with a standard SC1 front and D0640 SC0 development tyre at the rear. He finished ahead of Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who started with the same rear option, but combined with the SC1 development solution in D0715 specification for the front. In WorldSSP, Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) added another victory to his collection, winning Race 1 with a standard SC1 tyre at the front and a standard SC0 at the rear. After starting from pole position, the Spaniard, who currently leads in the overall championship standings, got away straight away and held onto the lead for the entire race, finishing with an advantage of almost two seconds. Outstanding feedback from the new SC0 straight away on cold asphalt



“The wind has been blowing incessantly from yesterday and it has made work difficult for the teams, both because of the sand blowing in from the neighbouring countryside – and because of the asphalt, which undergoes vast temperature changes throughout the day and which is generally rather cold, around 19-20°C in the morning and 36-37°C in the afternoon. As for the tyres, in these conditions, the new SC0 development solution in D0640 specification demonstrated its full potential and was the main choice of all the teams in preparation for the race, as well as the almost unanimous choice on the starting grid. The riders felt extremely good with it straight away and they gave us important feedback which is still partial, but which shows us which direction to follow. Tomorrow could already be a good chance to confirm its validity on a broad range of use, since the forecast calls for higher temperatures and less wind. We are also satisfied with the SCX which was provided on this occasion as an option for qualifying and for the short race instead of the SCQ, and it has proven to perform extremely well on the new asphalt here in Aragón, so much to allow Bulega to set the new all-time track lap record in qualifying.” WorldSBK · Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) was the best at exploiting the SC1 front and SCX rear combination in Superpole, taking pole position with a time of 1’47.840 – more than three and a half tenths of a second ahead of Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven – Ducati), in second place. His time also sets the All Time Lap record. All the other riders also used the same tyre combination. · The three riders on the podium in Race 1 mounted the new SC0 development tyre in D0640 specification at the rear, as did all the others except for Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team – Ducati), who preferred the standard SC0. For the front, race winner Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven – Ducati), third place finisher Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW), and almost all of the other riders opted for the standard SC1, whereas second place finisher Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) opted for the development version in D0715 specification. · The race started with 36°C asphalt temperature and it was faster than the 2023 race, with an average improvement per lap of a full second. ⁠ WorldSSP · Superpole on Friday was held on a dry track at 29°C asphalt temperature. The fastest rider was Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati), ahead of Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) and Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura – Ducati). All three used the softest tyre options available to them, namely the SC1 at the front and the SC0 at the rear, as did all the other riders as well. · The two standard soft tyres were the unanimous choice for Race 1 as well. Race winner Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati), as well as second and third place finishers, respectively Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Valentin Debise (Evan Bros WorldSSP Yamaha Team), and all the other riders, raced on the SC1 front and the SC0 rear. · On the eighth lap, Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) set the new race lap record with a time of 1’52.797, four tenths faster than the previous record set by Nicolò Bulega in 2023.