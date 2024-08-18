Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig continue to gain strength in the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, finishing fourth and sixth overall in the 450MX Class at today’s Budds Creek National. This weekend also saw the welcome return to competition of RJ Hampshire in 250MX.

After qualifying in eighth, Stewart managed to equal his best-career result of P4 overall – achieved over a decade ago at the same venue – with sixth in Moto 1 and then a fighting fifth in the final encounter, placing him just outside the podium in a well-earned P4 overall. Malcolm continues to sit seventh in the championship standings on his Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

“Budds Creek always treats me well!” Stewart reflected. “Every year that I’ve come here in the past, I’ve always had pretty good results and the track fits me well. The fans were awesome, it was a great day for me, and we needed this. We didn’t get a podium, but for everything that we’ve gone through, fourth place is like a podium. We’ll go out for Ironman and see if we can keep the same momentum!”

The penultimate round of the outdoors was also largely positive for premier class teammate Craig, who qualified in P9 and then delivered 7-8 finishes across the pair of motos. His opening race was particularly impressive, featuring inside the top-five early on, and he’s firmly established himself inside the top 10 upon return from multiple injuries this season. As a result, Christian is now positioned eighth in the title race.

“I felt pretty good all day,” Craig commented. “I qualified in ninth overall and then in the first moto I got a great start, was in the top five for quite a bit before I tightened up and ended up seventh. Second moto, I made some quick passes and got into eighth, just focused on myself, and rode it in for P8. One more round to go outdoors and then into SMX, so we’ll keep building from here.”

Budds Creek saw this year’s 250SX West Champion Hampshire return to action onboard the Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition, marking his first Pro Motocross start of the year. He impressed early by qualifying in P3 and then went on to record a consistent 9-8 scorecard for ninth overall, providing a platform to build upon leading into next week’s final round and the upcoming SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Finals series.

“It was so good to get some gate drops in,” Hampshire said. “I knew I wasn’t 100 percent to come out here and battle for the win or a podium, but there’s no practice like a race, so that’s what we came to do. It wasn’t too bad, I don’t think we’re far off, and I expect to be better in Indiana. The goal is to be the best I can be once we get to Charlotte for SMX, so all in all, I’m happy to be leaving here healthy and look forward to next week.”

Next Race: August 24 – Ironman Raceway, Indiana

Results 450MX Class – Budds Creek National

1. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

2. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

4. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

6. Christian Craig (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 10 of 11 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 454 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 426

3. Aaron Plessinger, 359

7. Malcolm Stewart, 271

8. Christian Craig, 217

12. Justin Barcia, 148

Results 250MX Class – Budds Creek National

1. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

2. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

3. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

6. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

7. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

9. RJ Hampshire (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

16. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 10 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 445 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 383

3. Tom Vialle, 369

7. Pierce Brown, 257

10. Ryder DiFrancesco, 218

11. Julien Beaumer, 207

13. Casey Cochran, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 164

26. RJ Hampshire, 27