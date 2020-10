Win a 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Adventure Bike Raffle

WIN THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME

THE WORLD HAS CHANGED SINCE THE MALLE MILE 2019. YET ONE THING REMAINS TRUE – THE WILD MILE SPIRIT AND THE AMAZING MOTORCYCLE COMMUNITY THAT CONNECTS US ALL. WE WANTED TO CONTINUE USING THE HUMBLE MOTORCYCLE FOR GOOD SO WE’RE HOSTING THE MILE CHARITY RAFFLE WITH THE MALLE MILE PARTNERS.

YOU CAN WIN SOME TRULY AMAZING PRIZES, ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS TO GET A RAFFLE TICKET! ALL PROCEEDS GO TO OUR CHARITY PARTNER ‘TWO WHEELS FOR LIFE’ AND FOR EVERY RAFFLE TICKET WE’RE PLANTING A TREE AS PART OF OUR ‘ONE BIKE – ONE TREE’ CAMPAIGN – WITH ‘THE INTERNATIONAL TREE FOUNDATION’. OUR GOAL IS TO PLANT 5000 TREES IN 2020 – FOR EVERY MOTORCYCLE THAT JOINED THE MALLE MILE, THE MILE BEACH RACE OR THE GREAT MALLE RALLY, WE PLANTED A TREE.

THIS YEAR WE UNDERSTAND THAT NOT ALL OF OUR COMMUNITY WERE ABLE TO TRAVEL FREELY TO JOIN THE ANNUAL MILE EXPERIENCE, SO HERE’S SOMETHING GOOD WE CAN ALL GET INVOLVED IN.

The Winner will be announced on Friday the 30th of October

THE PRIZES

A PLACE TO RIDE ‘THE GREAT MALLE RALLY 2021’ ON A 2021 HARLEY-DAVIDSON PAN-AMERICA™ A PRICELESS LIMITED EDITION ARTWORK CREATED BY D*FACE AT THE MALLE MILE 2020

2 X PADDOCK PASSES TO THE 2021 BRITISH GRAND PRIX AT SILVERSTONE A FULL SET OF MALLE MOTO LUGGAGE WORTH OVER £1400 5 X £50 URBAN RIDER VOUCHERS FOR USE ON URBANRIDER.CO.UK 5 X COPIES OF ‘HOW TO BUILD A MOTORCYCLE’