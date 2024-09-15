Yamaha R7 Endurance Series Launched at the Bol d’Or

Yamaha Motor Europe, in partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe, is delighted to announce the all-new 2025 Yamaha R7 Endurance Series, which will be a part of the FIM Endurance World Championship as a support class at two of the rounds.

Announced during a press conference at the final round of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC), the historic Bol d’Or, the Yamaha R7 Endurance Series is designed to provide an affordable entry into the world of endurance and serve as a potential starting point for riders and teams considering racing in the EWC in the future.

Building on the already successful Yamaha R7 Cup, which this year involves more than 150 riders competing in national R7 Cups and Challenges in seven European countries, the new series will be contested over long-distance races at two European EWC events in 2025.

The Yamaha R7 Endurance Series will be open to all, with riders either racing for a team or on a purely privateer basis. The series will use the race-proven platform of the Yamaha R7, the latest in Yamaha’s R-series range of bikes, providing a level playing field for all competitors and a platform for riders and teams to progress from national to international level.

Andrea Dosoli

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager

“We are delighted to enter into this partnership with the FIM and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe for the new Yamaha R7 Endurance Series. The R7 is the latest in Yamaha’s R-series range of bikes, combining the perfect blend of agile handling and sports performance that has already proved itself as the perfect entry-level racing platform. This has been demonstrated by the success of the numerous national Yamaha R7 Cups and Challenges Europe-wide, that culminate in the R7 European Cup SuperFinale, which, for the first time this year, is taking place alongside the final round of the EWC season at the Bol d’Or. This new series will strengthen our relationship with the EWC even further and give people an affordable and accessible way to step up from racing at the national level and experience the thrills and challenges of endurance racing in front of a global audience.”

Jean-Baptiste Ley

Motorsport Events Director at Warner Bros Discovery Sports

“We are delighted to be partnering with Yamaha Racing on the new Yamaha R7 Endurance Series. It will provide an affordable way for riders, especially those already riding in the successful R7 Cups and Challenges around the world, to taste the world of endurance racing and will form a part of the EWC at two European rounds in 2025. It’s a great opportunity for riders and teams to experience the EWC before they fully embrace it in the future.”