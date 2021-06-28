Yamaha Racing Reigns Supreme at The Ridge MotoAmerica

Lining up 1-2, based on yesterday’s results, the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing duo got a great start, with both gunning for the holeshot. Herrin tried to go around the outside in Turn 1, but Gagne came out on top. He then tried to pull off another disappearing act and set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2, a 1:40.979. Herrin was putting in some fast times as well and kept the series points leader in sight for the first half of the race.

In the end, Gagne remained untouchable, steadily growing his gap to finish with a 5.6-second lead and extending his lead in the standings to 44 points. Herrin went on to score his second runner-up finish of the weekend, this time with a healthy gap on the competition to complete a stellar weekend for the team. The Californian leaves Washington third in the standings and closed the double-digit gap on second to eight points.

The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team heads south in two weeks’ time for Round 5 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, on July 9-11.