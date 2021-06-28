Yamaha Racing Reigns Supreme at The Ridge MotoAmerica

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Reigns Supreme at The Ridge
After a great result on Saturday, the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team upped the ante with an even more dominant performance in today’s MotoAmerica Superbike race two at The Ridge Motorsports Park. Jake Gagne continues to stretch his lead in the championship, scoring his seventh-straight victory this season. Josh Herrin found his stride on another hot day in Shelton, Washington, finishing comfortably in second for another 1-2 finish for the team.
Lining up 1-2, based on yesterday’s results, the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing duo got a great start, with both gunning for the holeshot. Herrin tried to go around the outside in Turn 1, but Gagne came out on top. He then tried to pull off another disappearing act and set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2, a 1:40.979. Herrin was putting in some fast times as well and kept the series points leader in sight for the first half of the race.
In the end, Gagne remained untouchable, steadily growing his gap to finish with a 5.6-second lead and extending his lead in the standings to 44 points. Herrin went on to score his second runner-up finish of the weekend, this time with a healthy gap on the competition to complete a stellar weekend for the team. The Californian leaves Washington third in the standings and closed the double-digit gap on second to eight points.
The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team heads south in two weeks’ time for Round 5 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, on July 9-11.
Richard Stanboli
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Like I said yesterday, our R1s do well in the heat, and we were able to repeat another 1-2 finish. We are looking forward to Laguna Seca. Josh has the track record there and is feeling really good, and Jake is riding great, so it should be a great weekend. Hopefully, we can make a good show for the fans.”
Jake Gagne
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“We learned a lot from yesterday’s race and made some changes and made the bike a little bit easier to ride. We knew everybody would step it up today even though we had a little bit more heat out there. I just have to say, hats off to the entire Fresh N’ Lean Attack Yamaha team. We had a great race yesterday, but these guys still push; we still want to go faster every single time. Josh tried to roll around the outside of me into one, I saw that, and I was like, ‘man, let’s go!’ I put my head down for a couple of laps and got a tiny bit of a cushion and just ran with it.”
Josh Herrin
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“It’s been such a great weekend! This season’s been really tough, but we’ve been putting in a lot of work, and we finally got our mojo back, and I’m riding like myself again. I have to give a huge thanks to the entire team for all of their hard work and also to Josh Hayes for helping turn my year around with the amazing coaching!
“I’m so appreciative of everybody on the team. They’ve stuck behind me when I was bummed out. We’ve just got to get to the level that Jake’s at right now. He’s just got that little bit at the beginning of the race, and today, I struggled in the middle of the race with the heat. I need to figure out how to get that one-lap pace back that I used to have at the beginning of the race, and I’ll be right there. I’m really looking forward to Laguna!”