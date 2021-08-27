Inspiration Friday: Triumph Explores New Horizons and offers up some exciting prototype and unique one-off models you just have to see to believe. New 2022 Triumph Tiger Prototypes, new 2022 Triumph Thruxton RS DGR and new 2022 Triumph Thruxton RS Breitling. Triumph has really been on an innovation roll in the past few years and both TMW and Triumph hopes this inspires new and existing riders to get excited about our sport!

First up, the new final prototype of the 2022 Triumph Tiger. Triple Engine performance set to deliver a new benchmark in specification, capability, performance and style and we have the information and photos.

Next is the new 2022 Triumph Thruxton RS DGR. With the 10th-Year anniversary of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), and to celebrate this incredible milestone, and the life-changing men’s health causes the DGR was established to support, Triumph Motorcycles have created a stunning one-off custom Thruxton 1200 RS to be won by a key competition fundraiser.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Triumph, Breitling and the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Triumph Explores New Horizons. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.

TRIPLE POWERED VERSATILITY

The Triumph team have been testing the final prototype of a new Tiger that is set to bring triple engine performance advantages to the middleweight adventure sports category and deliver a new benchmark in specification, capability, performance and style. Take a look at the official test photography that previews the exciting new model to come.

TAKE A LOOK

BREITLING AND TRIUMPH READY TO EXPLORE NEW HORIZONS

Swiss watchmaker Breitling and British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph announce a long-term partnership and are gearing up for a limited-edition watch and a customized motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022. Fans of both brands can now visit a Breitling boutique and see that the journey has already begun. Both are innovators in their fields. And both have a cool factor that keeps getting better with age. They know how to celebrate their storied past while embracing the future. Breitling has played a truly pioneering role in the development of the modern chronograph. And partner Triumph has passionately helped shape the evolution of the motorcycle. The two makers share a bold and original design philosophy and a flair for precision craftsmanship. For this exciting partnership the two brands will collaborate on two special editions: a watch and a motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022. “This is where substance meets original styling. You can expect purposeful engineering paired with modern retro designs,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “But however you want to describe it, there’ll be a huge sense of adventure and discovery.” Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor welcomes this unique chance to collaborate with another established heritage brand. “Like Breitling we’re committed to providing the flawless handling and incredible finishes that give our community an incomparable experience.” Their journey has already begun. Triumph Thruxton RS motorcycles — the original modern café racer — are now on display in top Breitling boutiques around the world. Drop by and find inspiration while waiting for next year’s unveilings…

DGR THRUXTON RS – TRIUMPH CREATES ONE-OF-A-KIND CUSTOM THRUXTON 1200 RS TO CELEBRATE THE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN’S RIDE’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY