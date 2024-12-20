Yamaha WorldSBK and WorldSSP Teams Bolster WorldWCR Grid for 2025

The publication of the entry list for the 2025 FIM World Women’s Circuit Racing Championship (WorldWCR) sees a 24-strong grid set to compete aboard identical Yamaha R7s at selected rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship next year.

The inaugural WorldWCR championship saw exciting and close racing in 2024 with the title decided on the very last corner of the last lap of the season in Jerez, and the championship is poised to gain further momentum in 2025.

Yamaha Motor Europe’s support of the series sees the supply of the R7 machines raced in the class, which are managed on site by Yamaha partner JiR, who also run the FIM Yamaha bLU cRU R3 World Cup. This support is further strengthened by the involvement of Yamaha’s official and supported WorldSBK and WorldSSP teams in the championship with three of Yamaha’s teams supporting racers in the all-female series in 2025.

The Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team will again back Spanish rider Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha), who finished fourth in the 2024 standings. Neila, a former Yamaha bLU cRU rider, achieved four podium finishes for the team last year and returns in 2025 looking to build on a strong debut season.

The new campaign will also see the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team make their first foray into the WorldWCR, supporting a two-rider effort with Sara Sánchez (ESP) and Natalia Rivera (ESP) in the Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team. Sànchez finished third in WorldWCR’s inaugural campaign, taking nine podium finishes including two race wins. Rivera steps up having been crowned the 2024 FIM European Women’s Champion and has previously enjoyed success on the world stage, including a podium finish at the 2023 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Super Finale.

WorldSSP challengers GMT94 will also support a young racer in the series as 21-year-old Lucie Boudesseul (FRA) prepares to make her WorldWCR debut after impressing with multiple podiums in the European Bike class of the French Superbike Championship in 2024.

The 2025 WorldWCR championship will be contested over six rounds, getting underway at TT Circuit Assen between 11-13 April, also joining the WorldSBK championship at Cremona, Donington Park, Balaton Park, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours and Jerez.

Niccolò Canepa, Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport Road Racing Sporting Manager

“Yamaha are committed to increasing both inclusivity and equality in motorsport, as shown through the award-winning bLU cRU programme which has featured female racers from its early days. 2025 is no exception with the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup featuring a truly international grid open to all. We are also delighted that several of our official and supported WorldSBK and WorldSSP teams are joining us in support of the WorldWCR with entries in the class. The championship provided close and exciting racing in 2024 and we are looking forward to the new season getting started at the TT Circuit Assen in April.”