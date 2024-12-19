16-year-old’s tumultuous season with FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup

This year had many tough moments waiting for me, but some awesome ones too. It was my first year racing in Europe, I didn’t expect it to be easy but in the end the difficult moments made me a stronger rider and a better person. Towards the end of the season there were achievements which made the hard work and the blood, sweat and tears from me and my family all worth it.

One of the key things in this championship is the ability to learn fast! If you’re a rookie the first time you get to see any of the tracks isn’t until the track walk on Thursday. We go through it all with the coach, Lorenzo (Alfonsi) and he gives us advice before riding. Coming from Aus all the tracks were completely new to me except Magny-Cours as I wildcarded there last year, and we tested at Barcelona before the first round. You get one practice and one qualifying session on Friday to learn the track then straight to two races, it’s hard but it’s the same for everyone. The difference for me was that some of the riders had either been able to test at the tracks or had done the championship in previous years, which made things more challenging. You have to stop seeing this as an obstacle though, because you can’t change it, and I’m pleased that over the season I managed to qualify in the Top 5 at every round except Donington and Magny-Cours, including a 2nd at Assen. I also managed to go under the previous lap record at Barcelona and Aragon. These little positives made me realise that I could be up there, but luck seemed to have other ideas…

The season started in Barcelona with a two-day test that ended OK but included a crash leading me to have some doubts about the setup, despite help from the bLU cRU technicians I couldn’t really cure my problems during the two days. Then we were straight on to Round 1 in Barcelona which started well with me qualifying in the Top 5. The fact that I was under the lap record but ‘only’ qualified 5th showed how strong the 2024 field were and I knew I’d be up against some very quick riders! Unfortunately, I didn’t get to find out what my true level was because I was taken out in both races. In Race 1 while fighting for the podium I hit the back tyre of the rider in front while slipstreaming – he missed a gear and I had nowhere to go. I went down at almost 200kph. In Race 2 I was taken out going into Turn 7, just bad luck.

After that I realised that things weren’t gonna come easy, and the level was very high. But I also learned that it wasn’t hard to find comradery in the bLU cRU Village, there was no beef between me and the riders involved in the incidents, and most of us riders were getting on well despite being from different corners of the world and not knowing each other previously. The staff also gave us lots of support and kept the atmosphere fun and easy going, that helped me to feel better after a disastrous first round.