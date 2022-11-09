High expectations for Pirelli Indonesian Round WorldSBK

After a long journey, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team arrived on the Island of Lombok (Indonesia) and is already hard at work preparing for the eleventh event of the 2022 WorldSBK season, which will conclude in Australia next week.



After an exciting race weekend in Argentina, Alvaro Bautista heads to the Mandalika circuit as the Superbike World Championship standings leader with an 82-point advantage over Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)



Michael Rinaldi (firmly in fourth place with a 53-point lead over Kawasaki’s rider Alex Lowes) is aiming to return to the podium after his convincing performance at the Villucum circuit in the last round in South America.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I’m happy to be back in Indonesia also because the passion for motorbikes is really strong in this country. This weekend will be one of the most difficult for us. I’ve never raced here with Ducati before, so starting from Friday morning I’ll have to find some reference points for this bike. Also, the asphalt is new so we’ll have to work to understand many factors, including the grip. The uncertain weather doesn’t give us a hand in this regard but we have to be prepared for any conditions.”



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducato #21)

“We arrive in Indonesia with the confidence that in the last few races we have found the speed that we lacked in the middle of the season. Things weren’t so easy in Argentina but we always finished in Top 5, even fighting for the podium. I like this circuit and it would be nice to be able to race in dry conditions even if the weather forecast doesn’t seem promising”.



WorldSSP

For Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team it will be the first time at the Mandalika circuit, a condition that the Italian rider has already experienced on several occasions during his debut season in WorldSSP.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“Of course it won’t be easy to arrive and be competitive straight away, but this won’t be the first time this season. I am, however, very curious to race in such a beautiful circuit. I hope I can rediscover that feeling we lacked in the last few races and to be able to enjoy myself”.