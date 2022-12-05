Ever notice motorcycles are getting more and more like playing a video game like MotoGP22 or Forza Horizon and less and less like hands on garage wrenching? Cars went through this period decades ago and while motorcycles were “retro tech” they are quickly catching up. Now there is just as much tech on a motorcycle than there was on your phone 10 years ago. Get ready player one, its your turn. Zero 2023: Level Up Player 1 we look at the newest, latest and greatest 2023 Zero electric motorcycle models. New models like the 2023 Zero DSR/X adventurer dual sport with it’s upright riding position with high ground clearance and 180 mile range with 1 hour charge time. Want to faster? Zero has the Zero SR/F, SR/S, and SR; and if you want cheaper? Zero S and 2023 Zero FX at $12,995 ($16764, $16795 Canadian).

With 9 high-tech 2023 Zero electric bikes on offer Total Motorcycle covers each and every one in full detail with full HD photos you won’t find anywhere else.

Enjoy our 2023 Motorcycle model guides, they are the best in the business.

Merry Christmas!

Electric Street Bikes

– 2023 Zero SR/F

– 2023 Zero SR/S

– 2023 Zero SR

– 2023 Zero S

– 2023 Zero FXE

Electric Dual Sport Bikes

– 2023 Zero FX

– 2023 Zero DSR/X – New model

– 2023 Zero DSR

– 2023 Zero DS

ADVANTAGES

Electric motorcycles deliver an elevated, nearly-silent experience. Gearless, clutchless, and impossibly smooth with torque that leaves gas bikes in the dust.

CHARGING & RANGE

With 8% more charge stations, each year, riding electric is becoming easier by the day. Understanding charging types and range will help you find the right solution for you.

TECHNOLOGY

Zero’s Cypher operating system, app, Z-Force Battery packs, and motors combine to deliver performance unmatched in the motorcycle industry. This patented combination of technologies is electrifying many categories in powersports and beyond.

FAST CHARGING

Full charge in as fast an 1 hr.

INSTANT TORQUE

Up to 140ft/lbs of Torque

223MI PEAK RANGE

SFO to Sacramento, roundtrip.

124MPH TOP SPEED

No clutch. No gears. Just go.

LOW-TO-NO MAINTENANCE

Fluidity without the fluids.

TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN CYPHER III

Advanced motorcycle performance customization.

NO GAS PRICES

NO OIL AND FILTER CHANGES

NO LUBRICATING CHOKE CABLES

NO EXTERNAL FUEL HOSES

NO CLUTCH

NO SYNC THROTTLE AND IDLE SPEED

NO TIMING BELT REPLACEMENT

NO SPARK PLUGS

ENVIRONMENT

Zero exhaust, no gas, and little noise mean you’ll have a smaller impact on the environment without compromising your experience. We’re combining this with other efforts to find cleaner sources of power, so we can work toward a cleaner future.

CHARGING & RANGE

CHARGING STATIONS ARE POPPING UP EVERYWHERE, AND PUBLIC AND PRIVATE CHARGING INVESTMENTS ARE MAKING EV CHARGING EASIER THAN EVER. PLUG IN AT NIGHT OR USE PUBLIC CHARGING STATIONS ON THE ROAD TO GET WHERE YOU NEED TO GO. ZERO OFFERS REAL-WORLD CHARGE SOLUTIONS THAT ARE MOST CONVENIENT FOR OWNERS. THE PLUGSHARE APP/SITE IS ONE OF THE BEST RESOURCES TO TRACK CHARGING STATIONS.

90% OF MOTORCYCLE TRIPS FIT WITHIN ZERO’S MOTORCYCLE CAPABILITIES.

8% INCREASE IN CHARGE STATIONS PER YEAR

90,000+ L2 (ZERO COMPATIBLE) CHARGE STATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

MOST OWNERS CHARGE AT NIGHT IN THEIR GARAGE.

L3 OR DC FAST CHARGING IS SLIGHTLY FASTER BUT FEWER STATIONS MAKE IT LESS CONVENIENT.

PLUGSHARE APP SHOWS YOU CHARGERS IN YOUR AREA.

5 – 8 HRS

LEVEL 1

5 – 8 HRS

Slow Charge

Zero motorcycles can be charged overnight. On average, a full charge is around 8 hours.

5 hrs Approximate Charge Time to 95%

Up to 10 hours for larger batteries. With accessory chargers you can achieve a faster charging.

1 – 4 HRS

LEVEL 2

1 – 4 HRS

Most Common

The Level 2 or J1772 plug type is 80-90% of the EV charging network in North America. Zero’s will charge in about 4 hours or can be upgraded to charge in about one hour. It’s the best real-world electric motorcycle charging solution.

1 hr Approximate Charge Time to 95%

1-4 hours depending on charging speed upgrades on the bike. 90% of charging stations.

1 HR

LEVEL 3

1 HR

Less Common

Level 3 or DC fast charging allows motorcycles to fully charge in around one hour. While it’s a fast solution, it is only 10% of the charging network and stations are hard to find. Level 3 is not yet available for Zero.

1 Hr Approx Charge Time to 95%

10% of public charge stations. Not yet available for Zero Motorcycles.

BATTERY SIZES RANGE FROM 3.6 KWH ALL THE WAY UP TO 17.3 KWH

SEE EACH PRODUCT SPEC TABLE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CHARGING FOR EACH MODEL

Zero’s line of motorcycles offers a wide variety of range and charging options. Range numbers are calculated based on strict testing conditions. These don’t always reflect average typical use. Several factors will impact your range on electric or gasoline motorcycles. Steep climbs, driving into wind, weight, and tire inflation will all impact range.

TECHNOLOGY

HARDWARE & SOFTWARE

THE COMBINATION OF ZERO'S CYPHER OPERATING SYSTEM AND THE Z-FORCE® POWERTRAIN IS AT THE CENTER OF THE WORLD'S MOST EXHILARATING MOTORCYCLE EXPERIENCE. YOU'LL FEEL EFFORTLESS ACCELERATION DELIVERED SEAMLESSLY AT THE TWIST OF THE THROTTLE — VIRTUALLY INSTANTLY. THE NEXT-GEN APP ALLOWS FOR THE CUSTOMIZATION OF PERFORMANCE FOR EVERY RIDER TO TUNE TO THEIR EXACT PREFERENCES.

HARDWARE

Z-FORCE® MOTORS

The Z-Force® motor was developed from the ground up by Zero Motorcycles to be optimized for efficiency, power, and compact size. The Z-Force® motor features an interior permanent magnet (IPM) design that significantly improves performance during hard riding and allows higher sustained top speeds and breathtaking torque.

Z-FORCE® POWER PACK

Using state-of-the-art lithium-ion cell chemistry and advanced battery management systems, each motorcycle is able to travel farther, faster, and last longer. A typical pack can travel over 200,000 miles with the batteries retaining 80% of their original maximum capacity.

CYPHER III+

The Cypher Operating System is Zero’s proprietary OS and acts as a conductor to direct all motorcycle systems. It delivers precise performance seamlessly for a consistently superior riding experience. Cypher gives the rider a wide variety of customization and upgrades through the Zero App as it tracks and delivers critical data from the motorcycle right to your fingertips.

Cypher gives the rider a wide variety of customization and upgrades through the Zero Apps and it tracks and delivers critical data from the motorcycle right to your fingertips.

ZERO APP

Connect to your bike through the app to customize performance in a way you can’t with a gas motorcycle. Select or fine-tune your custom ride modes. Torque, regenerative braking, and even top speed limits can be set through your app giving you the ultimate performance control.

DESIGNING FOR TOMORROW

FXE STARTED AS A CONCEPT BIKE IN COLLABORATION WITH BILL WEBB AND TOOK THE INDUSTRY BY STORM. BROUGHT TO MARKET BY POPULAR DEMAND.

We work hard to push the entire motorcycle industry into the future through design and technology. Concept motorcycles play a critical role in inspiring what models make it to the customers.

LEGENDS OF DESIGN

Designing the future of transportation is truly an art form. Our collaborations provide new ideas that seek to shift perspectives of what is expected in a motorcycle. These custom projects play a critical role in the future design of electric motorcycles.