2020 MotoGP testing conclude at Valencia with Dovizioso 8th

The second day of official MotoGP testing at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste came to a close this afternoon at 17.00. After two days of track activity, Andrea Dovizioso had completed a total of 100 laps, the Italian continuing the development work on the Desmosedici GP 2020 with positive results. His best time today was 1’31.143.



Team-mate Danilo Petrucci didn’t go out on track today because of a problem with his left shoulder that appeared yesterday morning. However, the Italian rider is confident he will be able to test without any problems at Jerez at the start of next week.



Michele Pirro was again out on track with the Desmosedici GP of Ducati’s development team. The Italian completed 78 laps, the best of which in 1’31.424, and he finished the two days in thirteenth place overall.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1’30.665 (8th) – 42 laps today

“Today it was important to deliberate on several components of the new bike on which we did back-to-back tests, and we were also able to try out a new experimental front tyre brought here by Michelin. The next test at Jerez will be very important for us to be able to give a definitive opinion about the 2020 package, but the first impression is positive”.



The MotoGP riders will be back on track again on Monday and Tuesday of next week (25th and 26th November), at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit in southern Spain, where the final test session of 2019 will take place.