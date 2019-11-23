Ducati Diavel 1260 presented in China at Salone del Mobile.Milano Shanghai

Ducati attends the Salone del Mobile in Shanghai among other Italian excellences

After winning the “Red Dot Design Award 2019” in the category “Best of the Best”, the new Ducati Diavel 1260 is unveiled in China

Ducati performance, together with easy-to-ride and iconic design make the Diavel one of the best-selling models in China

Shanghai, 21 November 2019 – Salone del Mobile.Milano Shanghai opens its fourth edition, held at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre from 20 to 22 November. The exhibition, which has grown over the years in resonance and prestige, is nowadays an important showcase of Italian excellences in design, style and creativity.



Ducati takes part to the tradeshow, among Italy’s best design brands, to present the Diavel 1260 to the Chinese market. The Diavel 1260, an indisputable design icon and winner of the “Red Dot Award 2019” in the category “Best of the Best”, is already gaining the approval of the Salone del Mobile public, as well as the Chinese media.



The Salone del Mobile.Milano Shanghai is a prestigious opportunity to further strengthen the link between Ducati and the excellence of Italian design. Furthermore, it represents an ideal stage to introduce the Diavel 1260 into a market that is constantly growing and owns a great potential for the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer.



Powerful and muscular, the Diavel 1260 combines the performance of a maxi-naked with the ergonomics of a muscle cruiser. Its sophisticated design reinterprets the Diavel style in a contemporary key, and integrates a Testastretta DVT 1262 engine with 159 hp, the bike’s real pulsing heart. Moreover, the easy-to-ride design makes the Diavel 1260 the perfect bike to use in large urban cities.