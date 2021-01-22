2021 AMA Pro Hillclimb Event Schedule Announced

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2021) – AMA Pro Hillclimb is pleased to announce its 2021 event schedule. The season will host a total of seven events with double appearances at three of its venues.

“We have very excited to get back out there for 2021,” says Rob Redmann, Series Manager for AMA Pro Hillclimb. “We’ve got some very-competitive riders that are eager to get up and race! Fans can expect some very intense competition this season.”

2021 AMA Pro Hillclimb Schedule

May 16: High Fly MX Park 2.0, Scottsburg, IN

June 6: White Rose Motorcycle Club, Spring Grove, PA

June 13: Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club, Freemansburg, PA

August 28: High Fly MX Park 2.0 II, Scottsburg, IN

September 18: White Rose Motorcycle Club II, Spring Grove, PA

September 26: Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club II, Freemansburg, PA

October 10: Dayton MC Club/Devil’s Staircase, Oregonia, OH

For tickets, please contact each individual club or event.

