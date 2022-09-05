2022 KTM GP Academy Marco Simoncelli San Marino – Race

MotoGP visited the Italian mainland for the second time in the 2022 season and the flat and curling Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli was the scene for the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. KTM watched Red Bull KTM Ajo riders Jaume Masia and Augusto Fernandez scale the Moto3 and Moto2 podiums in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in hot and sunny conditions.

Masia back on the box as runner-up in Moto3 as three KTM RC4s fill the top five

Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü misses the Moto3 podium by just a tenth of a second after starting from Pole Position

Augusto Fernandez takes 3rd in Moto2 for his sixth rostrum of 2022 and the championship lead

Moto3

23 laps of closely fought Moto3 action began with Öncü highest on the grid and from his second Pole Position of the season but Masia and his Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate Daniel Holgado also locked directly into the leading group. The rookie started to feel the pace in the latter phase of the race and it was down to both Masia and Öncü to tussle for the podium and be part of a three-way spat for 2nd.

The dash to the finish line saw the riders covered by two tenths of a second and Masia was able to prevail ahead of Izan Guevara, and Öncü, still nursing a painful right shoulder after a training accident last week, valiantly registered 4th.

Three Red Bull KTM RC4s occupied top five positions as Adrian Fernandez just missed out on Moto3 points in 16th.

Jaume Masia: “Wow, a really difficult race. At the beginning the rhythm was really high and I struggled but I watched and learned a lot behind the pack. I was comfortable and on the last lap I tried to overtake Deniz but he destroyed my plan! I’m happy anyway. Thanks to the team for the amazing job.”

Moto2

Augusto Fernandez continued his march to 2022 Moto2 title contention with a carefully judged race and his sixth podium finish from the last eight rounds. The Spaniard waited late into the 25-lap distance to strike and relegate countryman Albert Arenas from the last step of the box. Red Bull KTM Ajo team Pedroa Acosta was a decent 6th in just his second race back from injury.

Fernandez now heads the standings again by 4 points but with a margin of 41 over 3rd place.

Augusto Fernandez: “Tough race, and the high temperatures meant it was not easy to manage the tires. I took it easy and let the race come to me. I focused on Arenas and was able to pass him. I’m very happy with the podium and the championship lead.”

The winding trajectory of MotorLand Aragon will entertain the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragón in Spain in two weeks time and will be MotoGP’s last European event before the overseas trek to Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia.

Results Moto3 Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

1. Dennis Foggia, (ITA), Honda 39:21.864

2. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.289

3. Izan Guevara (ESP), GASGAS +0.334

4. Deniz Öncü, (TUR), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.453

5. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +4.955

16. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +20.528

Results Moto2 Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

1. Alonso Lopez (ESP) 40:35.332

2. Aron Canet (ESP) +1.253

3. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +3.305

6. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +10.339