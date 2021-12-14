2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season January 8 California

Ferrandis is fresh off a stellar rookie year on the YZ450F, securing his first premier class title at the penultimate Pro Motocross round in Pala, California. The Frenchman also enjoyed a great start to his 450SX debut earlier in the year, scoring his first podium at the second Supercross round in Houston, Texas. He looks to keep that momentum rolling into the New Year and fight for another number-one plate.

In addition to Ferrandis securing the title a weekend early, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. earned Manufacturer of the Year honors, and the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team was named Team of the Year. The series also awarded Jeremy Coker Team Manager of the Year and the 450 Mechanic of the Year went to Ferrandis’ mechanic, Alex Campbell.

Joining the team for 2022, Tomac is eager for that first gate drop aboard the Yamaha YF450F at the series opener at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The Coloradan is a proven title contender, adding the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship to his resume after his impressive three-peat (2017-2019) in the Pro Motocross 450MX Championship. He is also the winningest rider currently active in the premier class and aims to reclaim the throne in 2022.

