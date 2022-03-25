2022 Piaggio MP3 Life Support Scooter

March 25, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on 2022 Piaggio MP3 Life Support Scooter
2022 Piaggio MP3 Life Support Scooter

2022 Piaggio MP3 Life Support Scooter

THE PIAGGIO MP3 LIFE SUPPORT FOR THE ITALIAN RED CROSS
THE EMERGENCY MEDICAL VERSION OF THE 3-WHEELED SCOOTER WAS PRESENTED IN ROME AT THE CELEBRATION FOR THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 118 SERVICE

Pontedera, 25 March 2022 – The three-wheeled scooter Piaggio MP3 Life Support used by the Italian Red Cross was presented at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Italian National Territorial Emergency Service (118)

In comparison with the classic Piaggio MP3, its equipment includes flashing LED lights and front sirens, an electric telescopic pole with a 360° flashing LED light and highly reflective stickers. In addition, the combination of the top box and side bags increases the load capacity to 142 litres, making it the ideal vehicle for easily transporting medical equipment for pre-hospital first aid, including BLS (Basic Life Support) and ALS (Advance Life Support), defibrillators, immobilization collars, dressing sets, oxygen cylinders, respiratory kits and infusion sets.

The Piaggio MP3 Life Support is already used by the national territorial emergency services of several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Australia and especially Israel, which has made it a real feather in the cap of its First Aid fleet, with over 650 vehicles at its disposal.

The Piaggio MP3 Life Support supplied to the Italian Red Cross represents one of the first applications of this vehicle for emergency services in Italy, made possible thanks to amendments to the Highway Code converting DL121 at the end of 2021, which allow motorbikes to be used for first aid services (transport of medical personnel and medical equipment).

Thanks to the characteristic compact size, safety and stability of the Piaggio MP3 Life Support, intervention times are reduced, making a difference in first aid situations where time is of the essence.

About Michael Le Pard 7114 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles