WorldSBK Team Officially Launch 2022 Yamaha R1 Bikes

After being crowned the Best Independent Team, the renewed GRT GYTR Yamaha WorldSBK Team aims for another successful season with Gerloff, who heads into 2022 having won the Best Independent Rider title. The American is targeting his first WorldSBK race victory and regular podium finishes in his third campaign with the team. On the other side of the box, Nozane demonstrated promising potential in his rookie season, making significant progress and scoring strong results despite not knowing most of the tracks. The Japanese rider learned a lot in his debut year and is aiming to use the experience gained to challenge further up the order in 2022. This year’s Yamaha R1 WorldSBK will feature significant Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing branding, with GYTR also included in the team’s name. The high-quality GYTR products are sure to help the team maximise its on-track performances every race weekend. The colour scheme of the GRT GYTR Yamaha WorldSBK Team has also received an update for 2022, with accents reflecting the latest line of Yamaha R1 production bikes. Moreover, the team is delighted to introduce numerous new partners for this season, as well as welcoming back several key partners, who have been significant in the squad’s successes over the years. Garrett Gerloff “I’m so glad I only had to wait 24 hours between seeing the new bikes for the first time and them being shown to the public! I couldn’t have kept it a secret much longer than that! The colour scheme and the graphics are incredible, they’ve outdone themselves. I’m very excited to ride the new GRT GYTR Yamaha WorldSBK Team R1 on track here in Barcelona. We’re still going through our pre-season campaign in preparation for the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship, and test after test we’re gaining confidence to be ready for the first round in Aragòn. Just two weeks left until the lights go out and I cannot wait for a new beginning with my amazing team!” Kohta Nozane “I didn’t lie when I said that the new bikes and leathers were definitely something worth waiting for! We’re finally underway with the new GRT GYTR Yamaha WorldSBK Team and it couldn’t be much better than this. We’re getting ready for the beginning of the 2022 WorldSBK season and I want to prove what I’m capable of after my rookie campaign.” Filippo Conti – Team Manager “The bike and leather’s unveiling is always something special and we were thrilled to show off our new GRT GYTR Yamaha WorldSBK Team. Having GYTR is an important step for our growth and we’re sure it will help us to make another step forwards to reach our goals. As you can see, the livery looks a bit different from what we had in 2021 but we’re really pleased with how it looks and hope you are too. I would like to thank the new sponsors and partners which had faith in us, and I’m super delighted to confirm the continuation of our relationship with numerous Official Sponsors and Official Partners. Now we’ll keep working on track during the test days to be ready for the 2022 WorldSBK season.”